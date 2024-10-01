Angola Into Cosafa U20 Afcon Qualifier Semifinals

Angola have become the first team to book a place in the semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier in Matola, Mozambique, while South Africa and Malawi were also winners on Sunday.

Angola's 1-0 Group B victory over Namibia ensured they would top the three-team pool with six points, while Zambia and Namibia meet in the final game on Tuesday, looking to cling to their slim hopes of a place in the last-4.

Angola looked as though they would have to settle for a draw before Filipe Quissequel popped up with the winning goal a minute from the end to make it two wins from two and enhance their credentials as potential tournament winners.

That is certainly true of South Africa, who thumped Lesotho 6-0 to go with their 5-0 win over Malawi in their pool opener.

Lee Jody Ahshene's low shot left Lesotho goalkeeper Leluma Mofoka helpless as he was beaten in bottom corner from Shandre Campbell's cross on 16 minutes.

It was 2-0 when Campbell's rocket from 28 yards left Mofoka with no chance, before the goalkeeper could only steer a back pass teammate Rorisang Malefane into the net just before the break.

Kutlwano Letlhaku extended the lead to 4-0 on 49 minutes, before Campbell's killer pass was finished by Sfiso Timba from a tight angle.

The cherry on top came with 16 minutes remaining as Campbell capped a superb showing with a brace as he headed in Ofentse Kgosana's cross to make it 6-0.

Adiel Kaduya netted a brace as nine-man Malawi beat Comoros 2-1 to keep their hopes of semifinal qualification alive.

Kaduya got a first when he curled the ball into the back of the net, before Kelyan Hamadi equalised for the islanders from a free-kick.

Malawi were reduced to 10 players when goalkeeper Innocent Kamwambi failed to live up to his name as he hauled down striker Nawir Maoulida outside the box to deny him a goal-scoring opportunity.

But Malawi continued to go forward and got their reward when Kaduya completed his brace as he rounded the keeper to score.

Malawi had to finish the game with nine players after a asecond yellow card for Edward Thengo meant he was sent-off.

Only the top team in each pool advances to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up, with the two finalists qualifying for the continental finals that are due to be played next year.

Those in turn will act as the African preliminary tournament for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, with the continent to have four representatives.

All games in Matola will be streamed live on FIFA+, and you can follow the action from this dedicated tournament page.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Group C

Malawi 2 (Kaduya 11', 79') Comoros 1 (Ahamada 27')

South Africa 6 (Ahshene 17', Campbell 25', 75', Mofoka 42'og, Letlhaku 50', Timba 56') Lesotho 0

Group B

Angola 1 (Quissequel 89') Namibia 0

MONDAY'S FIXTURES

Group A

Eswatini vs Botswana (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT) - ABB Stadium 2

Mozambique vs Zimbabwe (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT) - ABB Stadium 1

GROUP STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4

Botswana 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4

Eswatini 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3

Mozambique 2 0 0 2 5 7 -2 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Angola (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6

Namibia 1 0 0 0 0 1 -1 0

Zambia 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

South Africa 2 2 0 0 11 0 11 6

Malawi 2 1 0 1 2 6 -4 3*

Comoros 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3*

Lesotho 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

* Malawi lead Comoros on head-to-head record

TOURNAMENT STATS

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matches Played: 10

Goals scored: 37

Biggest victory: South Africa 6 Leostho 0 (Group C, September 29)

Most goals in a game: 9 - Mozambique 4 Eswatini 5 (Group A, September 26)

GOALSCORERS

3 goals - Kelvin Neves (Mozambique)

2 - Shakeel April (South Africa), Lee Jody Ahshene (South Africa), Shandre Campbell (South Africa), Adiel Kaduya (Malawi), Kutlwano Letlhaku (South Africa), Alakhe Mdluli (Eswatini)

1 - Falahidine Ahamada (Comoros), Malaik Bacar (Comoros), Tanaka Cherera (Zimbabwe), Phiwayinkhosi Dube (Eswatini), Malwende Gwebu (Eswatini), Amado Haidara (Angola), Gaone Japane (Botswana), Jose (Mozambique), Philip Kaku (Botswana), Njongo Mazibuko (Eswatini), Mbekezele Mbokazi (South Africa), Enock Moyo (Zimbabwe), Nisbet Muzenda (Zimbabwe), Mumba Mwale (Zambia), Prince Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe), Simao Pedro (Angola), Filipe Quissequel (Angola), Losika Ratshukudu (Botswana), Yuran Seia (Mozambique), Sifiso Timba (South Africa)

Own goal - Fostino Chanda (Zambia), Leluma Mofoko (Lesotho)