At a pivotal moment in Somalia's history, a few Parliamentarians are pushing for a motion of no confidence against Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi. This controversial move, driven by personal interests rather than national concerns, comes just as Somalia is reclaiming its place on the global stage. The stakes couldn't be higher. With regional tensions mounting and Somalia making significant diplomatic strides, this motion threatens to derail our progress, undermining the nation's efforts to rebuild its international stature.

Somalia is on the cusp of redefining its global image, and under the steady leadership of Minister Fiqi, the country has witnessed a diplomatic resurgence. Somalia's successful entry into the East African Community is a testament to the growing recognition of our nation's potential. Yet, this hard-earned progress is fragile, and a leadership change at this juncture could unravel the delicate diplomatic ties that have been so carefully nurtured. A political disruption would erase years of work and jeopardize Somalia's emerging reputation as a stable and reliable partner.

Consider South Africa, post-apartheid, as one example of how steady diplomatic leadership can transform a country's international image. Nelson Mandela's foreign policy focus on reconciliation and cooperation helped rebuild relationships that had been damaged during decades of isolation. Mandela's steadfast commitment to a consistent foreign policy helped South Africa re-enter the global stage as a partner in peace and development, and a sudden change in leadership would have threatened this progress. Similarly, Somalia is in a critical phase where consistency in its diplomatic strategy is essential to maintaining its positive trajectory.

Minister Fiqi's leadership has been marked by decisive action to restore Somalia's global standing. His reforms, such as ensuring Diplomatic and Service passports are issued on merit, have garnered widespread public support, as seen in the positive sentiment expressed across digital platforms. These initiatives are more than administrative; they reflect a strategic vision for protecting Somalia's image internationally. Personal political agendas should not be allowed to dismantle the momentum created by these essential reforms.

A similar example of the power of merit-based reform can be found in Rwanda's post-genocide reconstruction. President Paul Kagame's focus on professionalizing the government and ensuring that appointments--particularly in diplomacy--were made on merit played a significant role in rebranding Rwanda as a stable, forward-thinking nation. By improving governance, Rwanda earned the respect of international bodies and attracted foreign investments. Minister Fiqi's reforms reflect this same determination to build an efficient and credible foreign ministry, crucial to Somalia's global re-engagement.

As Somalia navigates complex regional politics, Minister Fiqi's calm and firm diplomacy has been crucial in maintaining our sovereignty and promoting stability. His leadership has been vital in managing external pressures, ensuring that Somalia's interests remain protected. The motion of no confidence risks removing a leader who has demonstrated the ability to represent Somalia effectively on the global stage, at a time when strong, consistent leadership is needed more than ever.

Another compelling example of the importance of diplomatic continuity is Colombia's peace process with the FARC rebels. Under President Juan Manuel Santos, the negotiation process with the rebel group was painstakingly built over years of consistent diplomacy. A sudden shift in leadership or approach could have jeopardized the peace deal that eventually brought decades of conflict to an end. Similarly, in Somalia, a motion of no confidence at this stage could disrupt the careful diplomatic work that has allowed Somalia to slowly stabilize and regain credibility on the international stage.

In a political landscape where personal ambitions often cloud judgment, the question is not who benefits from this motion--it is clear. Pushing for a motion of no confidence based on individual interests is an act of selfishness, not national building. Removing a proven leader for short-term political gain would only plunge the country into uncertainty and instability, undermining Somalia's efforts to project a positive image internationally.

As we stand at this crossroads, the need for unity is undeniable. Somalia's diplomatic progress, painstakingly achieved, cannot be sacrificed for fleeting political maneuvers. With so much at stake, disrupting the leadership that has brought Somalia this far would be reckless. Now is not the time for divisive politics, but for rallying behind those who have shown their unwavering commitment to the nation's future. Somalia deserves leaders who put national interest above personal gain, and with Minister Fiqi's proven track record, the path to a stable and prosperous future becomes clear.

*Abdishakur Alasow Mohamud* is the First Secretary at the Somali Permanent Mission to the United Nations Headquarters in New York. With extensive experience as a constitutional lawyer and diplomat, he has dedicated his career to promoting justice, the rule of law, and strengthening Somalia's position on the global stage. You can reach him at *abdishakur@unmission.gov.so*.