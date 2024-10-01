Rwanda: Government Now Earmarks Billions for Expansion of Rwanda Coding Academy

The Ministry of ICT has said that plans to build coding schools across the four provinces have been reconsidered. The New Times has learned that the government will instead increase the capacity of the Nyabihu District-based Rwanda Coding Academy to host hundreds of students.

The Nyabihu-based school which was opened in 2019, started with 60 students, offering software programming, embedded systems and cyber security, among other courses.

The academy's student enrollment has doubled to 120, and there are plans to accommodate up to an additional 180 students, bringing the total to 360, evenly split between boys and girls.

Construction works to expand the academy started in May.

"Rwanda Coding Academy students are nurtured to become autonomous, engaged, and successful learners, striving to maximize their potential in all areas of school life," said Dr. Papias Niyigena, its principal.

He added that the government looks to invest over Rwf 5 billion over the next three years to support the implementation of the academy's vertical mobility initiative.

Since its launch in 2019, Rwanda has excelled in equipping students with essential software programming skills, enabling them to contribute to both government and private sector projects.

Some of its graduates are now active in various institutions and universities, and their products are already in use.

Notable projects include the TVET Management System, E-Cabinet, and applications like Baldi, and aWallet, a free money transfer service.

The academy has also nurtured startups like YOMBI Lab, which focuses on legal services, and ENV-ROBOBEE, which uses IoT for forest fire prevention.

The academy plans to initiate vertical mobility and has submitted a proposal to the Higher Education Council for approval to launch an advanced learning program.

"This program will help to enhance technology education by allowing students to specialize in either artificial intelligence (AI) or cybersecurity," Niyigena said.

The academy boasts of an innovative curriculum, and industry partnerships, which elevate student performance.

By collaborating with local and international tech companies, Rwanda Coding Academy get mentorship and internships opportunities for its students that tackle real-world challenges through a project-based learning model.

The academy is also committed to promoting gender equality, with initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of young women in coding, Niyigena said.