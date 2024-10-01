Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Permanent Secretaries, RDP Tourism Chief

President Paul Kagame, on Monday, September 30, made new appointments across various departments, according to a statement for the Prime Minister's Office.

Frank Gatera was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President.

Michelle Byusa was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, replacing Yvonne Umulisa who named the clerk to the Senate.

Umulisa has previously served in other positions, including as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatization, and Economic and Finance Policy Analyst in the Senate.

Irene Murerwa has been named the new Chief Tourism Officer at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). Murerwa, who replaces Michaella Rugwizangoga, is a seasoned business executive.

She previously served in senior management positions, including as Chief Commercial Officer at the Bank of Kigali Insurance Co. and most recently as Deputy Managing Director of Polyclinique du Plateau in Kigali.

Jules Ndenga has been confirmed as the Chief Executive Officer of Aviation Tourism Logistics (ATL), a position he had been holding on an interim basis.

Eva Nishimwe was appointed the Deputy Managing Director of the Rwanda Airports Company, following her role as Senior Aeronautical Engineer at ATL.

Isabelle Mugwaneza takes on the role of Strategic Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while Marie Mediatrice Umubyeyi has been appointed the Executive Secretary of the National Women's Council.

Brave Ngabo has been named Executive Secretary of the National Youth Council.

Ngabo is the CEO and Founder of Your Well-being Center and has held roles such as Direct Sales Force Manager for Old Mutual Insurance Rwanda and Programs Director for IBUKA.