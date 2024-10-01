Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Graduates of the Egyptian Military Academy

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday 30/9/2024 with a group of graduates of the Egyptian Military Academy. This came in preparation for the graduation of new batches of students from the Academy for the year 2024, and in light of President El-Sisi's keenness to continuously follow-up on the level of the students' intellectual and cultural qualifications. The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, along with a number of senior military commanders and commanders of the Military Academy.

During an open dialogue, President El-Sisi responded to the students' inquiries regarding various local and international issues. The President emphasized that defending national security is an ongoing process that requires unwavering dedication, affirming that the cohesion and unity of the Egyptian people are the pivot of the state's strategic protection and the essential guarantee for maintaining the security and stability of the nation.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi confirmed that the past decade has demonstrated the awareness and resilience of the Egyptian people in facing the challenging circumstances prevailing in the region. He emphasized that the Egyptians stood as a bulwark against attempts to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional institutions, thereby avoiding the negative consequences associated with instability.

Regarding regional circumstances, President El-Sisi explained that developments over the past decades have brought the region to a historic crossroads, necessitating caution, deliberation, and in-depth analysis before making any decisions. The President emphasized that the principles of the Egyptian policy are based on balance, moderation, and positivity aimed at resolving crises rather than escalating them, in order to avoid slipping into real dangers that threaten regional security as a whole.

President El-Sisi added that the countries of the region have their own interests that should not conflict with one another, emphasizing the importance of conducting a strategic dialogue among them to foster development and maximize the benefits of their peoples' resources.

In response to various inquiries from the students, President El-Sisi confirmed that the state has been pursuing a reformative path over the past ten years to prepare generations capable of assuming responsibilities across all sectors. The President also stressed the importance of confronting illegal behaviors that seek to exploit benefits provided by the state for specific groups, such as vehicles designated for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the President highlighted the need for a societal orientation towards computer science and information technology studies to build distinguished Egyptian cadres in these vital fields, as well as to open up new, unconventional, and more profitable job opportunities for Egyptian youth.

Presidency