Zimbabwe: Human Rights Defenders' Trial Postponed As State Fails to Prepare Its Case

The trial of human rights defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi who are accused of disorderly conduct failed to kick off on Monday following the State's failure to present its case.

The trial was due to commence before a Harare magistrate but was moved to October 22 to give the State time to prepare.

The three will be tried together with others who were arrested on the same charge including Vusumuzi Moyo, Phillies Pikitayi, Dephine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackso, Emmanuel Sitima and Last Chinodya.

Kwekweza (25), Chere (40) and Gwenzi (39) were minutes from taking off on a Fastjet flight to Victoria Falls when they were ordered off a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Police accused them of having taken part in an illegal protest outside the Harare Magistrates Court on June 27, in solidarity with over 70 Citizens Coalition for Change activists who were appearing in court.

Kwekweza's lawyers said she was not in the country at the time and accused authorities of arresting the activists as part of efforts to thwart potential protests during the SADC summit which Zimbabwe hosted in August.