Zimbabwe: Human Rights Defenders' Trial Postponed As State Fails to Prepare Its Case

30 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

The trial of human rights defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi who are accused of disorderly conduct failed to kick off on Monday following the State's failure to present its case.

The trial was due to commence before a Harare magistrate but was moved to October 22 to give the State time to prepare.

The three will be tried together with others who were arrested on the same charge including Vusumuzi Moyo, Phillies Pikitayi, Dephine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackso, Emmanuel Sitima and Last Chinodya.

Kwekweza (25), Chere (40) and Gwenzi (39) were minutes from taking off on a Fastjet flight to Victoria Falls when they were ordered off a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Police accused them of having taken part in an illegal protest outside the Harare Magistrates Court on June 27, in solidarity with over 70 Citizens Coalition for Change activists who were appearing in court.

Kwekweza's lawyers said she was not in the country at the time and accused authorities of arresting the activists as part of efforts to thwart potential protests during the SADC summit which Zimbabwe hosted in August.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.