Tunisia: Cabinet Orders Finalisation of Draft Finance Law for 2025 Before Submission to Council of Ministers

30 September 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, September 30 — At the end of a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Monday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, it was decided to order finalising the draft law and submit it to the Council of Ministers for approval before submitting it to the Assembly of People's Representatives within the constitutional timeframe.

The Cabinet focused on the financial and fiscal measures of the draft Finance Law for 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, Kamel Madouri stressed the importance of the financial and fiscal measures included in the draft finance law for 2025 within the framework of the state's vision and orientations, which are mainly to establish the option of tax justice, increase purchasing power and stimulate investment, while continuing to support the foundations of the social state.

For her part, the Minister of Finance reviewed the financial and fiscal measures adopted in the draft Finance Act for 2025. These aim to increase the purchasing power of citizens, support the financial and economic integration of low-income groups and people with disabilities, and promote the culture of entrepreneurship among young people and women, according to the same statement.

The draft finance law for 2025 includes a series of measures to encourage start-ups, improve access to finance for SMEs, support the creation of private companies, promote private investment in the areas of decarbonisation, the green economy and renewable energy, as well as a number of other measures to integrate the informal economy and combat tax evasion, the statement said.

