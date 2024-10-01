Tunisia: Death Toll From Sinking of Migrant Boat Off Djerba Rises to 15

Medenine, September 30 — The death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Djerba on Monday has risen to 15 after three bodies were recovered on Monday evening, in addition to the 12 bodies recovered in the morning, according to a security source.

He pointed out that the bodies, which include children and women, were recovered after combing and search operations that started from the place where the boat sank and then expanded, with the use of all capabilities and the participation of the Coast Guard of the Southern Region, both the Djerba and Zarzis maritime zones, the Civil Protection and the National Army.

The same source added that 4 diving teams took part in the search operation, as well as a helicopter belonging to the General Directorate of the Maritime Guard, noting that the search operations will stop for the night in order to resume on Tuesday morning.

According to Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Medenine, Fathi Baccouche, two of the organisers of the irregular migration operation have been identified and are on the run, while a third person is being identified in connection with the incident.

A judicial investigation has been opened into the attempt to leave Tunisia illegally, according to a judicial source.