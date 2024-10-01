Zimbabwe: It's Not Devolution, It's Chaos - Residents Say After Shava Tells UN Govt Has Devolved National Affairs

RESIDENTS in Harare have disputed Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava's claims at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the country has devolved operations as part of its devolution drive.

Shava, who spoke on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa told delegates that Zimbabwe was realising a life-changing impact on the lives of ordinary citizens as a result.

Shava represented Mnangagwa at the UNGA after he cancelled his trip in an unexplained huff.

"The Government of Zimbabwe is advancing a devolution policy driven by our mantra, "Leaving no one and no place behind".

"The focus is on promoting grassroots development through empowering provincial and district authorities to lead the way in fulfilling their development aspiration.

"As a result of this policy thrust, we have witnessed a life-changing and transformative impact driven by this bottom-up approach," said Shava.

Despite Zimbabwe's constitution providing for devolution, the central government has maintained a hold on most if not all local authorities.

A recent Commission of Inquiry into operations at Harare City Council has also been interpreted as a ploy to take over control of the local authority.

The commission, whose investigations are still ongoing, are being conducted by members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Zimbabwe, we have been regressing, some decisions which have been which have been made have been militating against implementation of devolution," said Reuben Akili of the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA).

"An example is the Belarusian fire tender issue where all local authorities were told devolution funds were going to be used to finance purchases without their input or greenlight.

"We have the Pomona case where Harare City Council lost its dump site to a private company."

Akili told NewZimbabwe.com that what the government was doing was just de-concentrating while at the same time worsening its influence in councils.

He added: "What has been implemented at the moment is de-concentration characterised by the increase in presence of central government in affairs of local authorities.

"This is unacceptable. It's like a headmaster appointing a prefect and then going as far as taking over all functions including standing at the gate and writing names of latecomers.

"We have seen things regressing and it's worrying".

Akili said annual 5% funds disbursements to councils were not being respected and sensationally claimed only US$10,000 had been forwarded to Harare's municipality this year.