Uganda: Nandala Facing Critical Decision Ahead of 2026 General Elections

Budadiri West MP and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi, is facing a Critical Decision Ahead of the 2026 Election.

Nandala's influence within the FDC has grown to the point where many now consider him the de facto leader, sparking speculation that he could be the party's presidential flag bearer in the 2026 elections.

However, with this potential shift in his political career, questions are emerging about whether Nandala is ready to relinquish his parliamentary seat, a position he has held with strong backing since 2001, to pursue the party's top job.

Nandala, the incumbent MP for Budadiri West, has built a notable political legacy through five consecutive terms, winning his last election with a remarkable 85%. His deep-rooted connection to the constituency and his ongoing popularity suggests that he may have an even stronger hold in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Habert Musika the District Councilor representing Nausea Sub-county on the FD ticket says Nandala has been keeping contact with his electorate. "two, when your analyst the cardinal role of an MP Hon Nandala has performed to our expectation" Musika added.

Nandala's growing influence in the FDC has positioned him as a potential presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, sparking speculation about his future.

He faces a critical decision: whether to cling to his comfy parliamentary chair or to leap into the unpredictable waters of presidential campaigning. His choice will have significant implications for both his political career and the future of the FDC.

Kevin Yoweri Obayira, the District Youth Chairperson for Sironko (NRM), cautions that Nandala, despite his popularity, will face significant challenges in contesting against President Museveni, potentially diminishing his political influence.

"President Museveni is still very strong and once you lose the presidency you lose the MP seat so will have lost the ground and we have seen many who have taken that direction and have lost their political career," Wobayira said.

Meanwhile, Nandala's aide, Jackson Magombe, suggests that the FDC could be at a disadvantage if Nandala seeks the presidency.

He stresses that Nandala's outstanding mobilization skills are essential for the party's success, and without him, they may have trouble securing the necessary resources to finance party activities.

In our conversations with several supporters in Bugusege center, there was a strong sense of confidence in Nandala's potential to pursue higher office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While addressing the media in Mbale in 2023, Nandala expressed readiness to contend for the presidency. However, his aide Rev. Jackson Magombe recently revealed that the voters strongly demand that Mafabi continue representing them in parliament.

"We have done consultation in all the 21 sub-counties they have said they want him back as a member of parliament," MAgombe said "he is remaining to make sure that we win more parliamentary seats and at the local level" He added.

Kevin Yoweri Obayira, the Sironko District Youth Chairperson (NRM), believes that Nandala is thoughtfully weighing his political chances as he navigates a challenging political landscape.

With rumors of Nandala's possible departure, several candidates have already shown interest in replacing him including within the FDC.

Soroti East Member of Parliament Jonathan Ebwalu has expressed strong support for Nandala, stating that he possesses all the qualities necessary to ascend to the helm of the party's leadership. Ebwalu is optimistic that, when the time is right, Nandala will emerge as a formidable candidate and step forward to take on such a pivotal role.

This endorsement from a fellow parliamentarian underscores the growing recognition of Nandala's leadership potential within the party.