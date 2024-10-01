Uganda: Museveni Celebrates 'Corruption Free' 49 Year Legacy of Deborah Katuramu

President Museveni , alongside the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, on Monday officiated at a brief retirement ceremony for Deputy Head of Public Service, Deborah Katuramu, during the cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe.

The occasion marked Katuramu's final attendance at the Cabinet.

President Museveni commended her for her exemplary and corruption- free record of service in government, presenting her with a presidential award as a token of appreciation.

"I have not heard anything about her being involved in corruption," he affirmed, wishing her a fulfilling retirement.

With a remarkable tenure spanning 49 years, Katuramu served as a senior civil servant, most recently as Deputy Head of Public Service and Deputy Secretary to Cabinet.

Vice President, Jessica Alupo praised Katuramu's efficiency and availability, stating, "Your motherly and professional guidance will be missed."

She acknowledged Katuramu's role in mentoring many future leaders.

Lucy Nakyobe, Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, expressed heartfelt appreciation for Katuramu's dedicated service, which began in 1975 as a Personnel Officer and culminated in her current role.

Nakyobe remarked, "Her unwavering dedication will be remembered for generations."

Katuramu's professionalism, wisdom, and humility have significantly contributed to the growth and efficiency of the Public Service.

"Her commitment and institutional knowledge have greatly benefited the nation. We will miss her invaluable presence as she begins this new chapter," Nakyobe added.

Reflecting on her career, Katuramu expressed gratitude for the opportunities to serve in various capacities, including Local Government, Culture and Community Development, and the Office of the President.

She emphasised the rewards of her journey and acknowledged the significant support from Nakyobe in preparing Cabinet papers and minutes.

As she steps into retirement, Katuramu leaves behind a legacy of excellence and a profound impact on public service in Uganda.