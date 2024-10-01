South Africa: High Density Operation Shanela Continues to Squeeze the Space for Criminals With More Than 5,000 Actions By Police

press release

The North West police, working with other role players, will continue to work hard through enhanced crime prevention and combatting operations. This is evident as operations conducted between Monday, 23 September 2024 and Sunday, 29 September 2024, led to 5129 actions and 918 arrests, ensuring that those who commit crime are arrested.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes amongst others murder, attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault common, dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, 50 persons for possession of drugs, burglary at business and residential premises and 60 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, 83 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by Immigration Officials. Of 918 suspects, 310 were nabbed as wanted during detectives' suspect raiding operations.

During the operations, actions conducted by police included the search of 222 premises, 1915 persons and 828 vehicles. Furthermore, 12 roadblocks were held, nine unlicensed liquor premises were closed and a further 89 liquor premises and 18 second hand dealers were inspected. The operation also led to the confiscation of alcohol, 14 cellular phones, 15 ammunition, six handguns, six vehicles and a variety of drugs and tobacco products.