South Africa: Nkangala District's Communication Manager Hijacked and Murdered - Five Mozambican Nationals Arrested

1 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Five (05) male suspects, aged between 19 and 40 from Mozambique were arrested following the murder and hijacking of the male victim (64) over the weekend. The victim worked as the Divisional Manager of Communication, Marketing and Branding, at Nkangala District Municipality.

The five suspects are expected to appear at Emalahleni Magistrate's Court today, Tuesday 01 October 2024, facing multiple charges, including murder, hijacking and possession of suspected stolen properties.

According to a report, the victim was driving from Kwamhlanga to possibly attend a meeting in Witbank on Sunday, 29 September 2024 but failed to arrive at his destination.

The family is said to have attempted to get hold of him but without any luck. After the family reported him missing at Kwamhlanga Police Station as well as alerting Witbank SAPS, they also notified the tracking company, and the victim's vehicle was located near a fuel station in Witbank.

The collaborative efforts of the tracker company and SAPS resulted in the swift arrest of the suspects. During their arrest, it is reported that they were found with some personal items believed to be that of the victim. A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the victim's body in the bushes next to a fuel station in Witbank.

The investigators are working in partnership with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the suspects in South Africa hence charges in relation to contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa could be added against the suspects as the investigation continues.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemns the incident whilst commended the swift action taken by the integrated team to apprehend the five suspects. "The collaboration between the tracker company and SAPS members was instrumental in bringing the suspects to justice. We await the legal process to unfold and seek justice for the slain victim, " said the General.

