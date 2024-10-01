South Africa: Over 500 Suspects Busted During Weekly High Density Operation and Four Rifles Recovered

30 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo Police conducted weekly high-density, Operation Shanela, from 23 to 29 September 2024, resulting in the arrest of 535 suspects and the recovery of four assault rifles, among other items.

The operation was held in all five districts of Limpopo, targeting various crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, hijacking, drug dealing, assault and contravention of immigration act amongst others. A significant focus was placed on illegal firearms, leading to the confiscation of four assault rifles linked to various serious and violent crimes.

Additionally, police seized a substantial quantity of drugs, cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, liquor, illicit cigarettes, and stolen motor vehicles.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala expressed delight at the ongoing success of Operation Shanela, highlighting the strong partnership between the police, the community and all stakeholders with an interest on safety.

The arrested suspects have already appeared before various Magistrate's Courts across the province.

