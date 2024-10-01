Eritrea: Farmers Day Observance in Southern Region

Farmers Day was observed in Adi-Mengonti, Southern Region, featuring the introduction of hybrid corn seeds to farmers. The event was attended by 33 farmers and 12 agricultural experts.

Mr. FesehayeTesfatsion, a seed development expert at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in Mendefera sub-zone, stated that the Ministry is working to enhance production and productivity through the development of improved seeds and by increasing farmers' awareness. He also noted that various types of improved seeds produced by the Halhale Agricultural Research Institute have been tested as a pilot project on 4 hectares in five administrative areas in the sub-zone.

Expressing satisfaction with producing hybrid corn seeds for the first time in the country, Mr. Neguse Abraha, a researcher at the Halhale Agricultural Research Institute, said they have identified improved corn seeds capable of yielding between 60 and 80 quintals per hectare. He also urged farmers to take advantage of the improved seeds.

Mr. KiflemariamAndebrhan, seed development expert at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the region, reported that theoretical and practical training has been provided to both farmers and experts, and improved seeds have been distributed to 20 farmers in the Amni-Haili, Dubarwa, and Mendefera sub-zones.