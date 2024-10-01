Kenya: TSC Announces Job Opportunities for 46,000 Teachers

1 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — The Teacher Service Commission has advertised a mass recruitment of 46,000 teachers across primary, junior secondary and secondary schools under permanent and pensionable terms.

In a notice, TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of teachers in primary, junior secondary and secondary schools nationwide.

"Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission's website, www.tsc.go.ke, under 'Careers' or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke," read the notice.

All applicants including people with disabilities, must be a Kenyan citizen and registered with the TSC and they should only fill out one application form.

The Primary school positions candidates must have at least a P1 certificate, while those applying for junior or senior secondary school positions must hold a diploma in education.

The Commission warns that submitting more than one application will lead to disqualification and manual applications will not be accepted.

Serving interns have also been urged to apply within their current counties, sub-counties, or workstations and will only be required to present their identity cards during verification.

"The deadline for submitting applications is October 7, 2024," read the notice.

This comes after intense pressure from teachers' unions, which had led to strikes across the country.

Teachers had previously raised concerns over their status, with many still employed under internship contracts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.