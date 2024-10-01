Africa: A Critical Analysis of the UN's Pact for the Future and Its Impact On Africa

opinion

The adoption of the United Nations' "Pact for the Future" is a landmark moment in global governance, signalling an ambitious vision to address a range of interlinked crises from climate change to inequality. The pact, which sets out a framework for enhanced global cooperation and resilience, holds particular significance for Africa. With its young, rapidly growing population and vast untapped potential, the continent stands at a crossroads. The decisions taken today could shape Africa's trajectory for decades to come, influencing its role in the global economy, governance structures, and environmental sustainability.

At the heart of the 'Pact for the Future' is the aspiration to create a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable global order. The pact's goals of poverty eradication, universal access to education, health, and digital inclusion are aligned with many of the continent's priorities. For Africa, a continent with some of the highest poverty rates and lowest access to basic services, the promises of this pact resonate deeply.

One of the most significant aspects of the pact is its emphasis on strengthening multilateralism. Given that Africa has often been marginalised in global governance, an increased role in multilateral institutions would allow African nations to have more significant input in decisions that affect their futures. This comes at a time when Africa's geopolitical importance is rising, as the continent is not only rich in natural resources but also represents a critical demographic hub, with its young population representing the future workforce and market for the global economy.

However, the success of the pact in achieving its goals for Africa will depend heavily on how well global leaders and institutions are able to translate these ambitions into tangible actions. The pact outlines a vision, but the path to actualising it requires global coordination, investment, and -- most importantly -- political will.

One of the central pillars of the 'Pact for the Future' is climate action. Africa is at the forefront of the climate crisis, despite contributing only a small fraction to global carbon emissions. The continent is already experiencing severe climate impacts, from desertification in the Sahel to rising sea levels in coastal regions. The pact's commitment to addressing climate change is, therefore, particularly critical for Africa's long-term sustainability.

The pact highlights the need for robust climate financing, with wealthier nations expected to support vulnerable countries in their transition to sustainable practices. For Africa, this could mean increased investment in green technologies, climate adaptation infrastructure, and agricultural innovations. However, previous global agreements on climate financing have often fallen short, with promises of funding not materialising at the scale or speed needed. If the 'Pact for the Future' is to make a real difference, wealthier nations must honour their commitments to financing Africa's climate resilience.

Additionally, Africa's rich biodiversity and vast carbon sinks, such as the Congo Basin, make it a critical player in global climate efforts. The pact's acknowledgment of the need to protect and restore ecosystems should incentivise global efforts to conserve these crucial natural resources. However, this must be done with the cooperation of African nations to ensure that conservation efforts benefit local communities and contribute to sustainable development.

The Pact for the Future also emphasises the need for economic transformation and sustainable development. For Africa, this presents a dual challenge: how to industrialise and grow economically without exacerbating environmental degradation. The pact promotes the notion of a green economy, where growth is decoupled from carbon emissions, offering Africa a path forward that can lead to both economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.

In this context, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could serve as a vital tool. By facilitating intra-continental trade and reducing barriers, AfCFTA can spur industrialisation and economic diversification. The pact should support efforts to integrate African economies, helping to create a unified market that can attract investment and drive innovation in sectors like agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Yet, for Africa to truly benefit from the 'Pact for the Future,' there must be a concerted effort to build the infrastructure and human capital necessary for economic transformation. This includes investments in education, health, and digital inclusion. Africa's young population represents its greatest asset, but without significant improvements in education and job creation, this demographic dividend could become a liability. The pact's focus on universal education and access to health care is therefore essential for ensuring that Africa's youth can contribute meaningfully to the continent's development.

Another critical dimension of the Pact for the Future is the emphasis on governance and political stability. Many African countries continue to struggle with governance challenges, from corruption to weak institutions. The pact calls for strengthening democratic governance, rule of law, and human rights -- principles that are vital for creating the conditions necessary for sustainable development.

Africa's experience with political instability has often hampered its progress, with conflicts disrupting economies and displacing populations. If the Pact for the Future can foster greater political cooperation and reduce conflict on the continent, it will provide a more stable environment for growth and investment. However, achieving this will require strong domestic governance reforms, alongside international support.

The Pact for the Future is an ambitious framework that offers Africa an opportunity to address its long-standing challenges while positioning itself as a key player in a reformed global order. By prioritizing climate action, economic transformation, governance, and multilateral cooperation, the pact aligns with many of Africa's critical needs.

Yet, the success of this pact depends on its implementation. Global leaders must commit to tangible actions -- particularly in areas like climate financing, infrastructure investment, and political cooperation -- if Africa is to realise the full benefits of the pact. For African countries, the pact represents not just a vision but a potential roadmap to a more sustainable, prosperous, and equitable future.

JP Fabri is an applied economist and a co-founder of myUbuntu.