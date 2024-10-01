Uganda: Political Interference Stifling Kampala's Development - Need Party

Political interference and maneuvering are undermining the development of Kampala City, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), a political party led by Joseph Kabuleta has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Moses Matovu, the National Spokesperson of NEED, revealed that the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been steadily declining due to financial diversion and political manipulation.

"The money that should help build Kampala first goes to Gulu or Kapeeka, leaving KCCA with barely enough to function," Matovu remarked, blaming this misallocation of funds for the city's stagnation.

Matovu traced Kampala's current challenges back to a crucial meeting held at State House, Nakasero, during which a committee led by opposition figures presented a report to President Yoweri Museveni after completing major projects, including the Nakivubo Channel.

Among their recommendations was to use leftover funds to construct Katwe Road. However, according to Matovu, this decision displeased the President, as the success had been driven by opposition members.

The government subsequently moved to strip Kampala City Council of its autonomy, transforming it into an Authority directly controlled by the Office of the President.

Control of KCCA was handed over to President Museveni's younger brother, General Salim Saleh, a move Matovu argues marked the beginning of the city's systemic neglect.

"This was a calculated political move aimed at preventing the opposition from taking credit for their developmental achievements in Kampala," Matovu stated.

He further emphasized that the control exerted by General Saleh has turned KCCA into a political tool, with development projects being sidelined in favor of political interests.

Matovu also pointed out that Saleh, who controls other key institutions such as the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), does not possess expertise in urban planning or city management, and his influence has stifled progress in the capital.

The spokesperson underscored that political interference has rendered even the most qualified technocrats and urban planners powerless, as KCCA's leadership is beholden to directives from the regime.

"Anyone who becomes KCCA director cannot function independently; they are controlled by political forces that have no interest in the city's development," Matovu said.

The problem, according to NEED, is not merely a lack of funding, but rather the diversion of critical resources for political purposes.

The limited funds allocated to KCCA are often redirected before they reach the capital, leading to chronic underfunding. Matovu urged Ugandans to recognize that the failure of KCCA is not due to a lack of expertise or planning, but because of a governance system that prioritizes political survival over public service.

Reflecting on the tenure of former Mayor John Ssebaana Kizito, Matovu noted that Kampala once thrived under a leadership that focused on infrastructure development and effective city management.

Projects like the Nakivubo Channel, which significantly improved drainage, were evidence of what the city could achieve with the right leadership.

However, the ruling party's desire to prevent the opposition from gaining political credit has led to a deliberate undermining of KCCA's operations.

"Until we shift the governance approach to one that prioritizes Kampala's development over political power plays, the city will continue to decay," Matovu said.

NEED is calling for an end to political interference in KCCA, urging a restructuring of the authority to allow for transparent, effective management that focuses on the needs of Kampala residents rather than the interests of a few powerful individuals.

Without such reforms, the party warns, the capital will continue to face systemic neglect and stagnation.