Kenya: Fortune Smiles On Kisumu City Stars As Tujiamini Initiative Concludes in Nyanza Region

OCT 1 - Kisumu City Stars triumphantly clinched the regional title at the Tujiamini Cheza Dimba contest in Kisumu on September 22, 2024, heralding a new chapter of opportunities for the team and the city. After a series of intense matches at the iconic Moi Stadium, the team outshone their rivals and secured their entry into the coveted nationwide competition, setting their sights on greater heights.

The tournament kicked off with a challenging pace for the City Stars, who initially struggled to find their rhythm. However, their determination was unmistakable in the semi-finals, where they delivered a decisive 3-0 victory over Sparks FC. This win set the stage for a nail-biting final against Kisumu Greenlands, a formidable adversary who earlier drew against Mawego FC. In a match filled with anticipation and fervor, Njera Odoyo's first-half goal was a game-changer, ensuring the City Stars a 7-point lead and eventual victory.

Tonnington Atinga, the captain of Kisumu City Stars, expressed his pride and satisfaction with the team's performance. "It feels great to win the tournament. I am proud of the players for sealing the win. The quality of play was good, and we felt challenged by the competitiveness brought by other teams," he commented, reflecting on the team's journey and aspirations.

The win not only advances Kisumu City Stars in the Tujiamini Cheza Dimba nationwide tournament but also secures them a vital sponsorship. The club, which relies heavily on support from well-wishers, has been awarded an annual football sponsorship worth KES 250,000 for the next three years, along with essential home and away kits. "This sponsorship is a welcome addition to our resource base which will go a long way in motivating and helping the team to meet fixture obligations including the welfare of the players," said Dominic Mala, CEO of Kisumu City Stars. He praised the organization of the tournament and the Tujiamini Initiative's commitment to elevating grassroots sports talent.

The event also spotlighted women's sports, with Mercy Kabui from SportPesa emphasizing the importance of increased female participation. "We have faced challenges with low female participation in previous Cheza Dimba tournaments. We intend to grow the level of female participation in the coming months and encourage entries from all interested women clubs in South Rift, the next region of focus for the Tujiamini Initiative," Kabui stated.

In the women's exhibition matches, Uhola Queens claimed victory with a 1-0 win over Warembo All Stars, earning them KES 50,000 and new playing kits. Vanessa Atieno's goal proved decisive, showcasing the growing talent and enthusiasm in women's football.

As the Tujiamini initiative by the leading online gaming company moves to the South Rift region, excitement builds with ongoing applications for the next round of competitions, closing at the end of the month. The continued success of the sports initiative highlights the transformative power of sports in fostering community spirit and nurturing talent across Kenya.