Despite its abundant agricultural potential, Ethiopia faces substantial challenges due to the prevalence of acidic soils. This issue adversely affects crop yields and, consequently, food security. With over 80% of the population relying on agriculture for their livelihoods, the impact of soil acidity resonates deeply across rural communities.

The country's diverse climate and topography are contributing factors in the development of these acidic soils, often resulting in nutrient deficiencies that hinder agricultural productivity.

Currently, Ethiopia's agricultural landscape is threatened by the increasing acidity of its soils. The crops that depend on the nutrients available in the soil are being adversely affected, leading to decreased growth and fertility. In fact, the situation has deteriorated to the point where some areas have transitioned from productive to non-productive land.

The statistics Ministry of Agriculture data shows that counts million hectares of land have been affected by high soil acidity, with approximately one million hectares no longer capable of supporting crop production. Even on the land that continues to yield crops, the productivity is low due to medium and high levels of acidity.

Despite efforts initiated since 2006 E.C. to combat soil acidity and improve agricultural productivity, progress has been slow. By 2016 only it counts thousands of hectares approximately 43% of the affected land had been treated. This slow response underscores the urgency of the situation.

To address the pressing issue of soil acidity, Ethiopian farmers and agricultural experts are exploring a variety of innovative strategies aimed at soil management and enhancement.

Key among these strategies is the application of agricultural lime, which helps to neutralize soil acidity. Additionally, the use of organic fertilizers is being promoted to improve overall soil health, while crop rotation practices are being adopted to restore the nutrient balance in the soil.

By tackling soil acidity head-on, Ethiopia not only aims to boost agricultural output but also seeks to promote sustainable farming practices that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change. This multifaceted approach holds promise for transforming the agricultural landscape, ensuring food security, and ultimately improving the livelihoods of millions of Ethiopians.

Fanose Mekonen, Executive Director of Natural Resource Development, Conservation and Utilization at the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the gravity of the situation. He stated, "Soil acidity has become a major threat to agricultural production and productivity in Ethiopia." With four million hectares of land affected, the consequences are dire.

He mentioned that overall, around 12 million hectares of land in Ethiopia exhibit varying levels of soil acidity, which is a significant portion of the arable land in the country. In regions such as West and East Wollega, East and West Gojam, and Sidama, highly acidic soils are prevalent.

According to Experts, Ethiopia's agricultural lands are also compromised by heavy rainfall, which exacerbates soil erosion and further contributes to soil acidification. The leaching of essential cautions, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, due to rainfall increases the concentration of hydrogen and aluminum in the soil, resulting in detrimental effects on crop growth.

Acidic soils can stunt crop development, making it difficult for plants to access air and water. The vital microorganisms that facilitate nutrient absorption are also negatively impacted, leading to phosphorus deficiencies that are critical for plant growth.

According to Fanose, The Ethiopian government and agricultural organizations are taking steps to combat soil acidity through soil and water conservation measures. Treating affected areas with agricultural lime has shown promising results, with one hectare requiring an average of 30 quintals of lime. Land treated with lime can yield higher outputs for four to six years, providing a temporary solution to soil acidity.

In his part, Mulugeta Abera, head of soil health and development at the Ministry of Agriculture, noted that soil acidity is particularly increasing in areas with high rainfall. A study conducted in 1989 indicated that 40% of the land in Ethiopia was exposed to soil acidity, a figure that has now risen to 43%. This slight increase over nearly three decades represents a significant threat to the country's agricultural capacity.

In addition to the statistics explanation, it was confirmed in a 2014 E.C. study that approximately 3.7 million hectares of land are affected by varying degrees of acidity. Heavy rains and the complete removal of crop residues are contributing factors that increase soil acidity and threaten agricultural productivity. Even with the application of fertilizers or improved seeds, affected land may still yield minimal results.

Fanose stated that the country is working to implement sustainable solutions to combat soil acidity. Soil and water conservation efforts aim to rehabilitate affected areas, potentially increasing yields by 50 to 100%. Since 2006E.C, approximately 140,000 hectares have been treated with lime, showcasing a commitment to addressing this critical issue.

The focus on using natural fertilizers and treating acidified land with lime is part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Research into soil fertilizers, combined with initiatives to prevent soil acidity, is crucial for increasing agricultural productivity, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized the potential impact of these efforts is significant. Acidic soils treated with agricultural lime can produce significantly higher yields for up to six years. In 2017 alone, efforts were made to treat an additional 300,000 hectares of land, reflecting the urgency of the situations.

Furthermore, the country soil acidity challenging is formidable, but with concerted efforts from farmers, agricultural experts, and government agencies, there is hope for a more resilient future. By implementing innovative soil management practices and promoting sustainable agriculture, Ethiopia can unlock its agricultural potential.

Furthermore, the government body must be working with private company and researcher institutes to addressing the impact of acidity soil and enhancing the Agricultural productivity through cooperatively.

The dedication to overcoming the challenges posed by acidic soils will not only improve food security but also enhance the livelihoods of millions who depend on agriculture for their survival.

As Ethiopia works to address these pressing concerns, it is essential to continue investing in research, education, and sustainable practices to ensure a productive and resilient agricultural sector for generations to come.