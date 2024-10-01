Ethiopia's Triple Unwto Awards for Eco-Tourism Excellence

Ethiopia's tourism sector has seen consecutive global recognition in recent years, with destinations in the country being consistently named among the world's best eco-tourism sites by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In 2021 and 2022, Wonchi and Choke Mountain's Eco Villages were honored as top eco-tourism villages. In 2023, the Lepis ecotourism village in the Oromia State received the same recognition, making Ethiopia the recipient of UNWTO honors for three consecutive years.

During this year's World Tourism Day, celebrated at the iconic Entoto Park, the Ministry of Tourism reaffirmed its vision to position Ethiopia as a leading global tourism destination. Tourism Minister Nasise Chale highlighted the significance of Ethiopia's UNESCO-registered heritage sites and cultural festivals like Meskel and Irreechaa, particularly during September, which she dubbed "the month of tourism" in Ethiopia. These events are major draws for international tourists and key to the country's tourism strategy.

Ethiopia's appeal extends beyond its cultural heritage, with a growing interest in outdoor activities such as hiking, especially among the youth. The increasing number of parks and hiking destinations promises to offer even more opportunities for visitors in the future.

The government is committed to expanding the number of parks and hiking destinations to enhance the country's tourism offerings, the Minister noted.

Tourism State Minister SileshiGirma emphasized the progress made in developing new infrastructure, including resorts and hotels, to support sustainable tourism. Ethiopia was also named the "Tourism Champion of the IGAD Region" this year, further cementing its status as a regional tourism leader. The country's strategy aligns tourism development with global sustainability standards, promoting environmental protection and community involvement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A standout achievement in 2023 was the recognition of Lepis Ecotourism Village, located near ArsiNegele in Oromia, as one of the world's best tourism villages by the UNWTO in its General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.Lepis was praised for promoting rural development and preserving natural beauty, cultural diversity, and local traditions. Its attractions include horse trekking, scenic forests, mountain ranges, rivers, waterfalls, and bird-watching spots. The success of Lepisunder scores the potential of community-based tourism initiatives to protect landscapes and empower local communities.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili commended Lepis for fostering local participation and inclusivity, key aspects of Ethiopia's eco-tourism development. The government's focus on sustainable and culturally rich tourism sites is positioning the sector as a critical pillar of Ethiopia's economic growth.

The continued international recognition of Ethiopia's tourism villages and the government's commitment to developing eco-friendly and culturally rich tourism sites are positioning the sector as a key pillar in the country's economic growth strategy. As the tourism infrastructure improves, the government is also expecting more destinations to be unveiled, and to attract greater global attention. Ethiopia, as a country having unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and sustainable practices, the tourism sector is highly anticipated to become a leading contributor to national revenue and job creation.