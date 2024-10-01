Ethiopia Unveils Nationwide Smart City Initiative

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Urban and Development has unveiled a comprehensive smart city initiative to transform 275 towns across the country into smart cities by 2024/2025.

The initiative, which aims to modernize urban services and improve living standards, is part of a broader effort to enhance Ethiopia's urban development.

Approached by local media, Urban and Development State Minister FentaDejen stated that the plan outlines a phased approach, starting with 31 cities in 2023/2024, including the capital Addis Ababa. This initial phase will serve as a model for the large-scale rollout that aims to transform a staggering 2,500 towns into smart cities by 2026.

According to Fenta, Key components of the smart city concept include modernizing office services, providing accessible and fast services, and implementing e-services. The ministry has already begun working on smart city projects in six cities: Addis Ababa, Adama, Bishoftu, Debre Birhan, Dessie, Jimma, Hawassa, and Bahir Dar.

To ensure the successful implementation of the initiative, the ministry is collaborating with foreign nations and learning from international best practices. It is also developing training materials, standards, and regulations to support selected cities in implementing their smart city plans, the state minister elaborated.

The ministry's vision for smart cities extends beyond technology. It includes improving living standards for city residents, enhancing public transportation, and creating clean and green environments. By investing in infrastructure projects such as corridor development and green spaces, the ministry aims to make cities more livable and sustainable.

While the journey to becoming a smart city is complex, several Ethiopian cities, including Hawassa, Adama, and Bishoftu, are already making significant strides. By embracing technology and focusing on sustainable development, these cities are paving the way for a brighter future for Ethiopia's urban population, Fenta remarked.

The initiative holds immense potential for Ethiopia's urban landscape. By embracing smart technology and prioritizing sustainable development, it aims to create a more vibrant, efficient, and livable future for millions of Ethiopians.