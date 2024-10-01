Kenya: Senate Committee Issues Arrest Warrant Against Governor Guyo

Nairobi — A Senate Committee has issued a warrant of arrest for Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo for his refusal to honor the committee's summons.

The issue was forwarded by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo who sought to know answers on the recruitment and employment status in the devolved unit.

The warrant was issued by the Senate Labour Committee chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor where the Governor was termed 'notorious ' for ignoring the oversight committees.

"As a committee, we have resolved that the Governor should pay Sh500,000 fine from his pocket and he should be arrested and brought before the committee," the committee chair said.

The warrant of arrest comes amidst incessant summons issued by various senate committees including the Senate Health Committee.

A notice motion has been filed before Senate to discuss the conduct of the county boss with threats to halt the resources allocated to them.

Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki echoed that the notoriety of Senator Guyo is a show of disdain on Senate as an oversight institution of devolved units.

"I believe a warrant of arrest would be the best remedy for now.Let the pressure be on the Inspector General to bring him before the committee,"Faki said.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba expressed that Senator Guyo's failure to appear before the Senate was a clear sign that his constituents were receiving a raw deal in development.

"If we are unable to get him as committee then his people haven't probably seen him for years.He should be arrested and produced here in the interest of devolution,"Orwoba remarked.

"This is a repeat offender we have all witnessed and actually talked to Senator Dullo on the matter. We should not be at all lenient,we should just issue of warrant,"she added.

Embu Senator Alex Mundigi added,"This arrest warrant will gives us mileage to support devolution and the grassroot people. Even if he has been summoned by other committees,he will learn to respect us."

Reached for comment,Governor Guyo insisted he will not appear before the Senate Committee saying the issues sought by Senator Dullo was a mere political witchhunt.

"I sent my written responses on the statement sought by Senator Dullo.I will subsequently furnish the committee incase they need additional details but I will not appear before the committee because what's Dullo is after is a political statement,"Governor Guyo said.

The House committee invoked the powers granted to it by the constitution under Article 125, granting it the powers of the High Court to order the arrest of the Governor, who has severally snubbed their invites and summons.

The warrant will be prepared by the Clerk of the Senate and signed by Senator Murgor in his capacity as the chair.

It will then be presented to the Inspector- General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions for action-being presented to the committee to answer the audit queries and, if necessary, dragged to court to face criminal charges.

The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act Section 19 states 'where a witness summoned does not appear, or appears but fails to satisfy the relevant House of Parliament or committee, the relevant House or Committee may impose upon the witness such fine, not exceeding Sh500,000, or jailed for a jail term not exceeding 6 Months or both jail and fine.'