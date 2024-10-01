Kenya: Morara Kebaso Denies Cyber-Related Charges, Freed On Sh500k

Nairobi — Lawyer and accountability activist Morara Kebaso was arraigned in court on Tuesday over cyber-related charges after social media posts on President William Ruto.

Kebaso denied the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail, with the next court mention set for October 4.

Outside the Milimani court, a crowd of protesters gathered, chanting "Free Morara." He was taken into custody on Monday by DCI detectives and escorted to court with heavy security.

There was a significant police presence at the court and across the city as activists threatened to mobilize protests calling for his release.

According to the charge sheet filed on October 1, Kebaso is accused of damaging the reputation of businessman David Langat.

The document alleges that Kebaso posted false information on his X account on September 28, 2024, with the intent of tarnishing Langat's reputation.

The charge sheet quoted him as saying, "William Ruto approached DL Langat and told him he desperately needed more money for the campaign. DL Langat used his properties as security and took big loans to help his friend. Right now DL Langat is being auctioned by banks, and the person buying the properties is William Ruto."

Kebaso further claimed, "To make it worse, William Ruto has used his power to undervalue the properties to buy them at a cheaper price. That is the kind of person you're dealing with. He has no friend."

Kebaso gained attention on social media for highlighting unfinished government projects and questioning why Ruto continues to launch incomplete initiatives.