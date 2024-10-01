Ethiopia's National Dialogue - a Path to Enduring Peace

Over the past few years, Ethiopia has faced significant internal and external challenges that have threatened its sovereignty. In response, the country has embarked on a historic effort to resolve deep-rooted conflicts through an inclusive National Dialogue, starting at the grassroots level and progressing steadily since its inception.

These challenges, which put the nation's sovereignty at risk, prompted the establishment of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC). The commission was created to address widespread internal conflicts and crises that have plagued various segments of society, with the ultimate goal of fostering long-lasting peace and stability while healing historical divisions.

Architect Yohannes Mekonnen, a lecturer at Addis Ababa University and Deputy Leader of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA), highlighted the commission's role as a vital link between the government and grassroots communities. He emphasized that the ENDC is instrumental in promoting harmony among citizens and addressing problems at their root. "The commission acts as a social contract between the government and society, ensuring that grassroots issues are resolved before they escalate," he noted.

Yohannes also pointed out that many nations around the world have implemented national dialogues to resolve internal conflicts and prevent state collapse. He stressed that while National Dialogue is key to peace, it requires careful implementation, as it can either lead to stability or further crisis. Ethiopia's National Dialogue is seen as a crucial step toward lasting peace and stability.

Government Chief Whip in the House of People's Representatives Tesfaye Beljige echoed these sentiments, noting that nation-building is a continuous process that spans generations and requires collective effort. "Dialogue is the only path to harmony and lasting peace. Every peace-loving Ethiopian must play their part in this process," Tesfaye said. He also acknowledged that while some anti-peace groups may attempt to derail the dialogue, Ethiopia's long history of cultural co-existence will serve as a foundation for its success. Also, this historical foundation can serve as a catalyst for success in the ongoing national dialogue.

Political researcher Mulgeta Debebe (PhD) added that dialogue is preferable to conflict, stating, "It is better to spend ten years on dialogue than a single day at war." He urged Ethiopians to learn from past crises and embrace the National Dialogue as a means to transform the country towards peace and prosperity.

As the National Dialogue progresses, it is hoped that this inclusive approach will pave the way for a more unified and peaceful Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's National Dialogue is a significant initiative aimed at fostering national unity, reconciliation, and democratic governance. The dialogue seeks to address the country's past challenges, promote exclusivity, and build a shared vision for the future