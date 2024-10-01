Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Maintain Good Start

SIMBA and Young Africans have maintained their 100 per cent start of the Premier League campaign after winning all their opening games with clean sheets.

The two giants are now leaving stone unturned as they wrestle to attain leadership of the 16-team table which is currently under the navigation of Singida Black Stars.

Simba have won four matches in a row to generate 12 points and interestingly, they are yet to let the ball hit the back of their net, a remarkable feat for them.

Their solid defence backed by brilliant goalkeeping from Moussa Camara has so far kept them safe and the Guinean shot-stopper has already proved to be among the best goalies parading in the topflight league.

ALSO READ: Ahoua steers Simba to victory

On the other hand, Yanga have also cherished three successive wins to bag 9 points, scoring 4 goals without conceding which is a great run for them.

The hot debate going around by football fraternity is lack of scoring efficiency by the defending champions who are still wasteful when it comes to using well created scoring opportunities.

They scored twice against Kagera Sugar before posting narrow 1-0 victories against Ken Gold and KMC respectively, but they are still on the right channel as far as battling for the championship is concerned.

Now, for the incumbent league leaders Singida Black Stars, their invincible winning status was ruined on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by JKT Tanzania at Liti Stadium in Singida.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They were searching for a fifth back-to-back win but could not manage to accomplish it hence secured one point adding up to 13 points from five matches and are at the peak of the table courtesy of goal difference.

On second place are Fountain Gate who have also annexed 13 points from 6 games having scored 12 goals more than any other team in the campaign and have since conceded 9 goals in the process.

Despite enjoying a good converting efficiency, Fountain Gate are also conceding many goals meaning that their defensive line is still porous.

For Azam, their graph has gradually dropped in their two recent games after losing 2-0 to Simba and securing a barren away draw to Mashujaa at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

It was Azam's third draw of the campaign and have pocked nine points from six encounters to occupy fifth place on the log after winning two games.

So far, only five teams continue to cherish unbeaten record which are Singida Black Stars, Simba, Yanga, Mashujaa and JKT Tanzania.