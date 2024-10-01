Tanzania: Digital Payment System Reduces Fraud

1 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

ZANZIBAR — THE Zanzibar government has reported that the implementation of e-payments in its financial systems has significantly reduced fraud.

Minister for Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed informed the House of Representatives that the adoption of technology in various financial systems has helped identify and close many loopholes that previously resulted in financial losses within public institutions.

Dr Mohammed was speaking on behalf of Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, the Minister of State in the Office of the President (Finance and Planning), who was absent during the session.

His remarks were in response to a question from Mr Bakar Hamad Bakar, the representative for Wawi constituency, who inquired about the benefits of digitalisation in the financial system.

"The transition to digital payments has improved financial discipline and minimised fraudulent activities by dishonest public servants," Dr Mohammed stated.

He also emphasised the ongoing push for cashless transactions and urged customers to utilise e-payment options instead of cash.

