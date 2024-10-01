Tanzania: Marafiki Festival - Fusion of Music, Dance, Networking

DAR ES SALAAM — IN less than three days, Marafiki Music Festival will colour Dar es Salaam with an array of live and electric music performances.

As compared to their previous years, they promise to offer an even better and more unique festival of music, vocals and dance in four days on three well-set stages in Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo.

According to festival director Isack Abeneko, this year's festival marks its fifth edition and this year it has merged with Haba na Haba International Dance Festival, which focuses on dance.

At this year's festival, vocalists will be included as well as traditional and contemporary dance groups.

"Marafiki brings local and international artists to perform and Haba na Haba is an intentional traditional and contemporary dance festival.

For this year 2024, these two international festivals have been combined and will be held at the same time where music and dance artists and groups will perform and bring the uniqueness of the festival.

"The most unique music festival welcomes all social classes and ages, creating an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you are a child or an adult, you can experience great music without breaking the bank!" He added, "Everything is done live, creating a beautiful atmosphere.

You will hear the drums, guitar and bass--everything performed authentically.

Even the vocalists sing alongside the instruments, with no pre-recorded tracks.

It's a true celebration of music!" The director of Goethe-Institute Tanzania, Mpangi Otte, said he anticipates an even more magical festival this year with an emphasis on expression and storytelling through music and dance.

According to him, it is essential for the community to continue supporting arts and culture, noting that their Institute is involved in the festival because they believe the power of art can transcend cultures and borders.

ASEDEVA (Art for Social and Economic Development in Africa) official, Upendo Manase, stressed that the festival will not only be packed with music and dance, but also with workshops and discussions.

She noted that through those activities they will give artists and stakeholders the knowledge they need to sharpen their careers in music, as well as build networks with other stakeholders both inside and outside of the country.