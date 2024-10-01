South Sudan/Uganda: Afcon 2025 - Coach Put Summons Cranes Squad to Face South Sudan

The Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Joseph Put has summoned a 27-man squad ahead of the 2025 AFCON double header against neighbours South Sudan.

Uganda, faces South Sudan on October 11 at Mandela National Stadium before heading to Juba for the return leg on October 15.

Ahead of the double encounter, the Cranes team is to enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel on October 6, 2024.

Uganda leads Group K with four points, level with South Africa who will face Congo Brazzaville in a double header.

So far, all the countries in Group K have played two games, with Uganda having secured four points courtesy of a 2-0 win against Congo and a 2-2 draw against South Africa.

Uganda and South Sudan have played six Games since 2012. Among them, the Cranes have won 4 and lost only one (November 2020) during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Below is the summoned team for the double encounter:

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, Venda FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA FC, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nicholas Mwere (BUL FC, Uganda), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (FC Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odong (SC Villa, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Taddeo Lwanga (APR FC, Rwanda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Shafik Kwikiriza (KCCA FC, Uganda), Rogers Mato (FC Brera Strumica), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden)