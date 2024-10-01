Tanzania: MOU Signed to Impart 100 Students With Employability Skills

Over 100 students currently studying, as well as graduates of hospitality programmes taught at the National College of Tourism (NCT) in Dar es Salaam, are set to be equipped with essential employability skills after the government-owned institution signed a two-year partnership deal with a beverage company.

The deal, signed in Dar es Salaam on Monday, will be executed by the college in collaboration with Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) under the 'Learning for Life' programme, which aims to empower students through specialized training in business and hospitality skills, including communication, leadership, personal branding, budgeting, and time management.

Speaking about the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties, SBL's Corporate Relations Director, John Wanyancha, noted that the deal will also enable students to gain hands-on experience in hospitality operations through internships and practical training sessions.

ALSO READ: Students to showcase innovative science projects in Dar

"We are delighted to partner with the National College of Tourism (NCT) to create pathways for young people to thrive in the hospitality industry. Our Learning for Life program is not just about education; it's about providing real-world skills that will help these students secure meaningful employment and contribute to the overall growth of Tanzania's tourism sector," Wanyancha said.

He added that under the deal, SBL will facilitate internship placements for NCT students in the hospitality sector, offering them industry exposure and practical training. SBL will also provide the 'Learning for Life' curriculum, focusing on key areas that enhance employability and prepare students for successful careers in hospitality.

As part of the two-year deal, SBL will organize Training of Trainers (TOT) programs for selected NCT tutors to help them deliver the 'Learning for Life' curriculum.

"The partnership will also extend beyond the classroom, with SBL supporting the training of students in the Diageo Bar Academy, offering mixology and other practical skills essential for success in the hospitality sector," Wanyancha added.

On his part, NCT Principal Dr Florian Mtey thanked the beverage company for the deal, which serves as a transformative opportunity for students.

"This collaboration with SBL will significantly enrich the learning experience of our students by combining theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience. The skills and hands-on training they will receive through this program will prepare them to meet the demands of the hospitality and tourism industry in Tanzania," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, SBL and NCT will work closely to track students' progress, provide feedback, and support their development. SBL will also facilitate graduation ceremonies and a media launch to promote the success of the initiative.

ALSO READ: MP promotes technical skills to tackle unemployment

The National College of Tourism (NCT) is the only government college in mainland Tanzania under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism that offers hospitality and tourism training.

NCT is fully accredited by the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) at the National Technical Award (NTA) Level 6 (Ordinary Diploma). The college operates four campuses: Mwanza (Tourism), Arusha, Bustani (focused on Hospitality Operations), and Temeke Campus (focused on Tourism).