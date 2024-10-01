Rwanda: World Mourns Mutombo - Reactions and Tributes

NBA Global Ambassador and Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away at the age of 58 on Monday.

Not only was Mutombo a star on the court, he was also a memorable figure for both his humanitarian work and his unique personality. He moved to the United States when he was 21 years old after growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite not playing basketball until he was 16, Mutombo made his mark over 18 seasons in the NBA with eight All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Players, coaches and league executives from around the NBA circle have been taking to social media to honor the late Mutombo, who passed away on Monday at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

Masai Ujiri, the Raptors president of baseball operations, was in front of the packed house that had assembled for the team's media day, processing the death of his 'friend and mentor'.

"I just heard the news," Ujiri began, with his voice shaking.

"Today is not a good day, not a good day for sports, for us, for us in Africa," he continued. "But we will celebrate him big. Big. Because he set a path for us."

An emotional Ujiri, though, hardly spoke of the 'big man's basketball prowess.

"He did so much for us," he said. "For the continent of Africa. For his people."

Ujiri shared stories and memories about traveling with Mutombo to his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He spoke of visiting the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, which the NBA legend built on the outskirts of his home city, the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, and named after his late mother.

He also spoke of the court they had built together at a school in Mbuji-Mayi, the pre-K through 6th-grade Samuel Mutombo Institute of Science, named after his late father.

He also has fond memories of their work together, leading Basketball Without Borders and Giants of Africa, of innumerable years and unrelenting efforts dedicated to growing the sport and enriching the lives of boys and girls up and down his home continent.

"As big as his big shoes were," Ujiri said, "as big as his hands were, he was bigger as a person. His heart was bigger."

Former United States president Obama was also shocked by the loss of Mutombo who, he said, was an incredible basketball player

"One of the best shot blockers and defensive players of all time," Obama posted on his X handle.

"But he also inspired a generation of young people across Africa, and his work as the NBA's first global ambassador changed the way athletes think about their impact off the court.

Michelle and I are thinking of Dikembe's family and everyone who knew and loved him," he added.

Shortly after his death, Mutombo's son, Ryan, posted a tribute to his father on social media Monday, but he wasn't alone. The entire community came together to honor one of the NBA's best defenders of all-time.

"My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success -- not because of the millions who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him. My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known," Ryan said in a post.

"At times, I thought of my dad as a super-human. The child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case. My dad was a regular man who would stop at no lengths to honor the world, its people, and its creator. He loved others with every ounce of his being. That's what made him so accessible. That's what made him real."

"Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest. I love you, Dad. Rest easy," grieving Ryan added.

Serge Ibaka is a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and has twice led the league in blocks.

He said that Mutombo "paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an NBA, legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations."

NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi described Mutombo's passing as a huge loss to the basketball world.

"What a sad day for basketball in Africa and beyond! We have lost a true legend!!! We share the weight of this loss with his family and all those who were touched by him, on the court and off the court," Akamanzi said.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Mutombo were teammates at Jersey. Kidd said he had "one of the best teammates" in the late Hall of Famer.

"I got to play with him in Jersey, and he's an incredible teammate, one of the best teammates I've had, so he'll be dearly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family," he said.

Kidd said that Mutombo was a great human being on and off the floor, referring to the things that he did for his country, the hospital [the Mutombo Foundation opened a hospital outside of his hometown in the Democratic Republic of the Congo].

"He's going to be dearly missed... Unfortunately, he was taken a little bit too soon from us," he said.

Special tributes

NBA legend Joakim Noah

Real African Giant. A giant among giants with an even bigger heart.

Your unexpected story going from a medical student at Georgetown to a hall of fame basketball player inspired me as a young boy in Paris throughout my NBA career and beyond.

I won Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 a day after I lost my mentor and second father Tyrone Green. The award felt meaningless at that time. But it was your award. I'll never forget you handing me that trophy. It was the personal individual height of my career and being handed your trophy by you brought perspective back and made me feel the meaning in my life again.

Spending time with you on the continent and launching the BAL the last few years was one of the most important things I've ever done and I was so humbled to share these moments in Africa with you. You inspire generations and generations of young Africans and that will be your ultimate legacy. Rest in Peace Tonton.

American professional basketball player Carmelo Kyam Anthony, who spent 19 seasons in NBA.

You gave everything you had to the game but more importantly to your people. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Power Dikembe.

Luol Deng, former NBA star and president of South Sudan basketball federation

My big brother, our mentor Dikembe, thank you for everything you graciously gave to this world. Your talent was beyond basketball, your heart was bigger than most, and you were loved by all.

Your personality was contagious, infectious, and made us all feel at ease, full of love and laughter. You paved the way and ensured we understood that a meaningful life is about giving back. I saw God's work through your tireless effort and dedication. You gave everything to the game, which made you one of the best to ever do it, but more importantly, you gave your time, mind, and soul to those who needed it most, making you an angel on earth, sent by God.

Because of you, we all wanted to be like you. As an African Giant, you walked with pride, confidence, love, strength, and resilience. You always knew your calling and your mission.

Since my NBA rookie season, you took me under your wings and always reminded me that we must do more than just play. You told me we must use this platform to show our people that we can and will return the gift, and pay it forward. Where we come from, when opportunity is granted it is so it can be used to open other doors.

I remember when you took the trip to South Sudan because you wanted to see and motivate our young nation, proud of us for gaining our independence. But you also wanted me and others to understand that going home is more important than just speaking about it. During your visit, you motivated our people. You told me I must return home and build the talent there. You are a pioneer who had the vision to show us how we should live our lives. We will continue the work you've started.

My condolences to the family. You're now an angel who will watch over and protect them.

Rest in peace, big bro. We will miss you and thank God for blessing us with your presence and heart. Forever.