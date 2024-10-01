Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo's Support for FDLR 'Direct Threat' to Rwanda, Says Envoy

The Rwandan government has reiterated the warning about the integration of the FDLR into DR Congo's armed forces (FARDC), with the envoy to the United Nations saying Congolese government support to the militia poses a "direct threat" to Rwanda's security.

Ernest Rwamucyo, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the UN, told the Security Council on Monday, September 30, that DR Congo should end support to the militia linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"The FARDC's integration and support of the FDLR is not just a breach of trust but a direct threat to the security of Rwanda and the entire region," Rwamucyo told the council.

"These are the same forces responsible for one of the darkest chapters in recent human history, and they must not be allowed to thrive."

Rwanda has long accused the Congolese government of collaborating with the FDLR, a group composed of remnants of the forces that carried out the Genocide, which more than one million lives.

According to Rwamucyo, the militia has continued to receive arms, training, and financial support from the Congolese military, which puts regional security at stake.

"The FDLR's continued presence and influence in the DRC is a destabilising factor, perpetuating violence and hindering any meaningful progress toward peace," Rwamucyo said, urging the international community to take concrete actions to prevent further escalation.

He called on Congolese government to honour its commitments under the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.

Rwamucyo also said addressing the root causes of the violence in eastern DR Congo would provide a lasting solution. He warned that "cosmetic changes" would not suffice.

Rwanda has previously expressed frustration over the DRC's failure to implement agreements aimed at neutralising the FDLR and its allied militias operating in the eastern part of DR Congo.

"The DRC must stop financing and arming these genocidal militias," Rwamucyo added, urging the Congolese government to fully engage in peace processes and put an end to the long-standing violence.

A proposed neutralisation plan for FDLR, which was developed by intelligence officials from DR Congo, Rwanda and Angola, hit a snag in mid-September when the Congolese Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba declined to sign the final agreement, despite the endorsement by her counterparts from Rwanda and Angola.

The plan, which was initially developed by the Congolese government, would lead to the dismantling of the militia.

"Rwanda also calls on the DRC to endorse the harmonised [FDLR] neutralisation plan approved by its own security organs," he said.

"There can be no lasting peace as long as those responsible for genocide continue to receive support and operate with impunity," Rwamucyo said.

Rising hate speech

In addition to military support, Rwamucyo condemned the rising tide of hate speech and ethnic violence against Congolese Tutsi communities.

"We are witnessing a dangerous resurgence of hate speech and violence, targeting individuals simply because of who they are. This is a violation of human rights and must be addressed urgently if we are to build lasting peace," he said.

The envoy also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of Congolese refugees, who are in neighbouring countries.

Rwanda hosts about 100,000 Congolese refugees, some of whom have spent more than 25 years in camps.

"The return of refugees is not only a humanitarian imperative but also a crucial step towards reconciliation between communities," he said.