Rwanda: What Latvia's Memorial for Genocide Against the Tutsi Means

President Paul Kagame will visit Latvia from October 1 to 3, in an official visit during which a genocide memorial will be inaugurated at the National Library of Latvia.

The latter highlights Latvia's growing role in efforts to preserve the memory of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and promoting awareness about preventing future genocides, officials say.

According to Philbert Gakwenzire, the president of Ibuka, the umbrella organization of genocide survivors' associations, the memorial is a significant step in the international recognition of Rwanda's tragic past.

Gakwenzire told The New Times that the presence of this memorial in a public institution such as the National Library of Latvia ensures that the history of the genocide will reach a wide audience.

"President Kagame's visit to Latvia demonstrates Rwanda's continuous efforts to build strong international relationships while promoting awareness of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," said Gakwenzire. "This memorial is part of that effort, symbolizing a commitment to memory and learning from history."

For Gakwenzire, the placement of the memorial at the National Library of Latvia--an institution frequented by large numbers of visitors--was a deliberate and thoughtful decision.

"It's not just about putting a memorial in any location. The fact that it's in the national library, where people come to learn and engage with knowledge, makes it a powerful tool for education. It's a place where the story of the genocide will reach more people," he said.

Gakwenzire explained that this memorial is not only about remembrance but also about justice.

"There are still individuals suspected of participating in the genocide who fled Rwanda and remain at large in various parts of the world, including Europe. The more people know about the genocide, the more likely they are to provide information that can lead to justice," he added.

The memorial in Latvia also represents a larger collaboration between the two countries.

Gakwenzire highlighted the role Latvia plays in supporting Rwanda's efforts to keep the memory of the genocide alive on a global scale.

"The inauguration of this memorial is a big step, but it's not just about the physical structure. It's about building relationships with countries like Latvia, which are willing to stand with us in the fight to ensure 'Never Again,"' he explained.

As the first memorial of its kind in the Baltic States, its presence in Latvia signals the importance of international partnerships in combating genocide denial and ensuring that the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi is not forgotten.

The collaboration between Rwanda and Latvia is also a testament to the role that smaller nations can play in global efforts to promote peace and justice.

"This isn't just a Rwandan issue; it's a global one," Gakwenzire noted.

"By working together, countries like Latvia are helping to ensure that the world learns from our shared history, and that future generations understand the importance of preventing such atrocities."