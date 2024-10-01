Egypt: PM Reviews Implementation of UDF Projects in Egypt

1 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli met Monday night with chairman of the Urban Development Fund Khaled Sediq to follow up on the implementation of UDF projects across Egypt.

Sediq posted Madbouli on progress achieved in the Darah Provincial Capitals Development Project and the outcome of its marketing plan.

He put the total number of residential units sold since January 2024 until now to 7,488 in the governorates of Cairo, Qalyoubiya, Kafr el Sheikh, Sharqiyah, Daqahliya, Fayyoum, Minya, Sohag and Qena.

The UDF chairman also reviewed the implementation and marketing plan of the "Fustat View" venture, noting that the number of sold residential units reached 306 of a total of 320 implemented as part of phase one.

Talking about reviving historical Cairo, Sediq put Madbouli in the picture about the number of renovated buildings and archeological sites in the neighborhood.

