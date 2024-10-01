Kenya Orders Refugees, Asylum Seekers to Surrender Passports From Country of Origin Within 30 Days

Nairobi — The Department of Refugee Services (DRS) has issued a directive requiring all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya to surrender their passports from their countries of origin within 30 days.

This comes following concerns that some refugees have been using these passports to travel outside the country, in violation of international and local refugee laws.

Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, John Burugu, cited the 1951 United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees, its 1967 Protocol, and Kenya's Refugees Act No. 10 of 2021, which outline the regulations governing refugee travel.

Refugees are entitled to be issued Civil, Identity, and Travel documents, including Machine Readable Conventional Travel Documents (CTDs) for travel outside Kenya, except to their country of origin.

"In light of these recent developments and concerns regarding the use of PASSPORTS from the country of origin, the Department of Refugee Services, (DRS) is hereby issuing a MORATORIUM on the possession and use of such passports by refugees," Commissioner Burugu ordered.

"Accordingly, pursuant to the United Nations 1951 Convention and the Refugee Act No. 10 of 2021, all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya are hereby required to surrender the PASSPORTS from their country of origin to the Department of Refugee Services within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice."

The Commissioner emphasized that the possession and use of such passports is now prohibited, and any refugee or asylum seeker who fails to comply with the directive risks facing legal consequences, including cancellation of their refugee status.

He warned that the violation could also result to expulsion from Kenya, as outlined in Section 17 of the Refugees Act.

"Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal consequences as outlined in the aforementioned international convention and the Refugee Act No. 10 of 2021 and may lead to legal implications including cancellation of refugee status and subsequent expulsion from the country of asylum as provided by Section 17 of the Refugees Act," he warned.

The Commissioner urged all refugees and asylum seekers to surrender their passports to the Department of Refugee Services within the stipulated time frame to ensure that their status and rights are protected under Kenyan and international law.

He reiterated the commitment of the Department of Refugee Services to safeguarding the well-being of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. The safety and well-being of all refugees in Kenya remain our top priority," he said.