Africa: Washington - Ministerial Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Welcomes Role of Africa Focus Group, Co-Chaired By Morocco

1 October 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Washington — The ministerial meeting commemorating the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh issued, Monday in Washington, a communiqué reaffirming the importance of the "Africa Focus Group" in the fight against terrorism in Africa.

Co-chaired by Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Italy, this group plays a central role in coordinating regional efforts to counter terrorist threats on the continent.

The communiqué also commends the work of the Global Coalition's Africa Focus Group in promoting an active role of African partners and highlighted the imperative to counter malign and non-state armed actors whose actions undercut counterterrorism cooperation and destabilize regions in which they operate, hence the need for close and coordinated collaboration with African countries under the aegis of the Africa Focus Group, the member countries of the Coalition pointed out.

Chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the 11th ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh brought together delegations from 87 member countries, including Morocco, represented by minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Formed in 2014, this coalition is focused on degrading Daesh capabilities and ensuring its enduring defeat. The coalition's members are committed to tackling the group on all fronts including dismantling its networks and countering its global ambitions.

It also aims to weaken Daesh's financing and economic infrastructure, prevent the flow of foreign terrorist fighters across borders, support stabilisation and the restoration of essential public services to areas liberated from Daesh and counter the group's propaganda.

