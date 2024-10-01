Ethiopia Key Player in Continental, Regional Peace - Amb. Designate of Denmark

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia plays a vital role in the peace and security of the African continent as well as the Horn of Africa, in particular, Denmark's Ambassador Designate to Ethiopia Sune Krogstrup said.

Ethiopia maintains its longstanding history of coordinating efforts in Africa's peace and stability by helping countries to seek solutions to unrest and conflicts, it was learned.

Particularly, the East African nation has paid dearly to restore peace and stability in the Horn of Africa that has resulted in a hard-won gains against terrorism in the region.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Designate Sune Krogstrup said as a key player in Africa, Ethiopia has a pivotal role to ensuring the peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

"First of all, it's important to say that we know that Ethiopia plays a very important role when it comes to peace and security on the continent and in particular on the Horn of Africa. Thus, it is important that Ethiopia engages proactively with neighboring countries to create an environment characterized by peace and security," he elaborated.

Most importantly, Ethiopian men and women have played an important role in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission by supporting the organization's efforts to advance peace in the world's hot spots.

Ethiopia's participation in UN-authorized operations dates back to 1951, as part of the UN multinational force in the Korean War.

This has exhibited Ethiopia's distinguish track record in the maintenance of global peace and security.

As one of the top troop contributing countries to peacekeeping missions, over 180,000 thousand Ethiopian peacekeepers had been involved to date since its first participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in 1951, a report indicates.

Ethiopia's longstanding commitment to peacekeeping emanates from its enduring belief in collective security and implementing the UN peacekeeping mission.

Acknowledging the current unprecedented challenges in the turbulent East African region and beyond, Krogstrup believed that Ethiopia will play a pivotal role to ensure a durable peace.

"We know that this region has been challenged by many differences in opinions on, you know, on particular issues. But we are hopeful that Ethiopia will play its part in ensuring that the Horn of Africa will move towards a more secure, peaceful environment in general," he added.

Denmark is a long-standing supporter to the African Union and regional organizations on the peace security agenda, he underscored.

Ambassador Krogstrup reaffirmed that: "We will continue to be that close partner, not just Ethiopia, but broader on the continent."