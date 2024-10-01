Kenya: MP Out to Impeach Deputy President Gachagua Says It's Not Personal

Nairobi — Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has made it clear that his decision to table an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not driven by malice.

The impeachment motion, which officially marks the start of the removal process, accuses Gachagua of more than 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

"I want to make it clear to this House and to Kenyans that I have no malice, no ill-will, and no personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty as a citizen and Member of Parliament," Mutuse stated during the parliamentary session Tuesday when he tabled the motion.

Mutuse presented a list of 291 MPs supporting the motion, surpassing the required 117 signatures needed to meet the constitutional threshold. Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed that the motion met all necessary criteria for the impeachment process to proceed.

The motion outlines nine charges against Gachagua, including gross violations of the Constitution, promoting ethnic discrimination, and undermining national unity through divisive public statements. Mutuse defended the motion, asserting he has nine witnesses prepared to provide evidence for each accusation.

"If the people can't receive services because of Gachagua, we believe it's necessary to remove him for the sake of Kenyans," Mutuse emphasized.

In addition to constitutional violations, the motion accuses Gachagua of engaging in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, undermining public trust and violating anti-corruption laws. "Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office violates the law," Mutuse stated.

The Deputy President is further accused of making false and malicious statements, breaching both the Penal Code and the Leadership and Integrity Act. The motion also cites gross misconduct, including reckless attacks on the National Intelligence Service, insubordination to the President, bullying public officers, and involvement in corrupt practices.

The National Assembly is now set to debate the impeachment motion, which could have significant political consequences if it moves forward.

Censure Motion Against President Ruto

Earlier, a censure motion was filed in the Senate, accusing President William Ruto of failing to protect Kenyans. Introduced by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, the motion highlighted rising insecurity in several regions and the deaths of dozens during the GenZ youth demonstrations in June, which protested against the controversial Finance Bill.

Kenyans had anticipated Gachagua's impeachment motion when Maanzo unexpectedly filed the censure motion against the President.

Maanzo's motion criticized President Ruto for implementing radical policies in the education and health sectors without adequate public participation. "President William Ruto has marginalized sections of Kenyans and continues to heighten tensions among different sectors due to a lack of public participation," Maanzo stated.

The Senator also raised concerns about the Social Health Insurance Fund, the University Funding Formula, and negotiations regarding the leasing of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. He criticized the President for declining to sign the Division of Revenue Bill 2024, which would have facilitated the disbursement of Sh 400 billion to counties.

Ruto returned the revenue-sharing Bill to Parliament, citing reservations following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

With both the censure motion against President Ruto and the impeachment motion against Deputy President Gachagua now in play, political tensions in Kenya are rising, setting the stage for crucial debates in Parliament. These developments could have a far-reaching impact on the country's leadership and governance in the coming months.