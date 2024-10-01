Uganda: Rise in Family Domestic Violence Cases Worry Buliisa Leaders

District leaders in Buliisa are concerned over the rising cases of domestic violence cases, most of whom are linked to land compensation. Benard Barugahara the community development officer says they receive 10 cases of domestic violence every week.

Buliisa district is made up of six sub counties, and three town councils, sub counties include Kigwera, Ngwedo, Buliisa, Butiaba, Kihungya, and Biiso while the three town councils are Butiaba, Buliisa and Biiso town councils.

With the discovery of oil and gas that later showed land compensation this left many families into disagreements on how to share the monies.

Benard Barugahara the Buliisa community development says the district has since seen an increase of domestic violence cases.

"Surely, we are also getting worried with the rate at which domestic violence cases are rising, my team receives 10 cases of domestic violence every week in the nine lower local governments, and this means 90 cases in the entire district, this is too much, most of these are land related conflicts, school fees struggle, poverty among others" Barugahara said

Barugahara says the most unfortunate is that most of this domestic violence affect the children advising parents to be careful when they have disagreements

"It is bad that when this chaos happens in families the most affected are children, many have ended up dropping out of school and this is bad, remember oil activities are happening and who will work in these fields if they don't study" Barugahara said

Fred Lukumu the Buliisa district chairman worries that every time families have disagreements even their level of productivity becomes so low

"Government has come up with a number of development programs, but then when families are into chaos, they can never be productive but there is limited time to seat as a family and plan on how best they can better their families, there is need for community development officers, police department on family protection unit to organize meetings with community members and tip them on how best to avoid domestic violence" Lukumu advised

Norah Bigirwa Nyendwoha, the Buliisa woman member of parliament, is appealing to all stakeholders including church, cultural leaders to take up their roles of guiding families. Bigirwa also advises women to listen to their husbands, as is with men.

"For a family to stand the two must be able to listen to one another, men should listen to their wives so is with wives listening and agreeing with their husbands, but looking at the statistics I think we need joint efforts for both political leaders, the church and cultural leaders to shape families, this message of peace in families should be highly preached in churches, and cultural leaders should advise how tradition says about families" Bigirwa advised