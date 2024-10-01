Zimbabwe: Telone Compound Pirates' Misery

Chegutu Pirates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

TelOne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

It is not looking good for Chegutu Pirates and their band of supporters.

Pirates' flirtation with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is increasingly becoming set for just one season as they slumped to their 16th defeat in 28 matches yesterday.

TelOne, who themselves are also fighting relegation, were the Pirates visitors at Baobab and they enhanced their march towards safety via Blessing Sahondo's second-half winner.

Herbert Maruwa, fresh from dishing half a dozen goals in a 6-1 win over Bikita Minerals continued with their resurgence and are now 12th on the long standings with 32 points and have a two-point advantage over the team occupying the last of the relegation slots -- Bulawayo Chiefs.

In yesterday's match, the first half was uneventful, with a temporary stoppage due to an apparent health issue for TelOne goalkeeper, Chris Mverechena, who appeared to have suffered an epileptic attack.

After a drab first, a pint-sized Sahondo rose from the bench to lob a beauty that ensured that Chegutu Pirates remained nailed at the bottom of the league table with 20 points.

Despite having opportunities, Chegutu Pirates only had their inefficiency in front of goal to blame and in the final moments of the match, substitute, Jimu Gwara, fluffed a very good chance to find the leveller.

TelOne assistant coach John "Toto" Ncube acknowledged that it was a hard-fought victory.

"It was not an easy game. We fought for it and it helped us.

"Tough luck to Pirates. They had a good game but we managed them, said Ncube.