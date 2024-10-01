Zimbabwe: Bira Rembira Makes History

The inaugural "Bira Rembira" festival which was held at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield, Harare, lived to its billing as lined-up acts delivered spectacular performances.

The event, which started on Friday afternoon, had schoolchildren taking to the stage to showcase their talent.

Mbira players from Mt Pleasant High School, Domboramwari School, Herman Gmeiner Secondary, and Prince Edward School enthralled fans, setting the mood for the main bash.

The festival, which was held as part of mbira month, saw seasoned musicians among them Jah Prayzah, Diana Samkange, Andy Muridzo, Nyamasvisva neMaungira eNharira, Sasha Amadhuve, Luck Chimhanda, Madzinza eMbira, Mbira dzeMutupo, Kurai Makore, Gushungo and Vee Mhofu belting out tunes from their mbira discography.

Mbira princess, Diana "Mangwenya" Samkange appeared to be in a trance as she made a grand entrance on stage.

The well-known cultural activist and spiritualist was clad in a floor-length golden gown, shaking her ropey dreadlocks and barefoot, as she performed songs such as, "Rukweza", "Chigwaya", "Ihondo Ndodzungaira" and "Gungwa ndiyerese."

It is also hard to imagine she is the former 2BG skinny girl who quit urban contemporary music to pursue mbira.

Her first song "Tofirenyika" easily won the hearts of many.

She paused briefly and made a special announcement to fans:

"Nhasi ndauya ndakapfeka mabhachi maviri sa promoter uyezve semuimbi. (I am here as one of the promoters and artistes). I want you to enjoy the show", announced Mangwenya before she started her act.

Powered by Chipaz Promotions under the aegis of Partson "Chipaz" Chimbodza and Benjamin Nyandoro of Jive Zimbabwe, Mangwenya is undoubtedly learning from the best.

Everything about Mangwenya's act was epic.

Another toast of the night was Sasha Amadhuve.

Groomed by her late aunt Edna "Mbuya Madhuve" Chizema, the consistent mbira player gave fans value for their money.

As energetic as ever, Sasha made her job easier by playing sing-along tracks like "Ndega Ndega", "Nzara Dzemusango" and "Ndega Ndatouya".

"I was in my world on stage and I got all the energy from my ancestors.

"I take the stage seriously and that is why I make sure that I usher out all the energy on stage.

"We want the organisers to make it an annual event," pleaded Sasha.

Chimurenga Music's heir apparent, Kurai Makore, is simply unstoppable.

His latest single "Tombi" was the crowd's favourite.

The 36-year-old, who has hit a purple patch, proved to many that mbira music is simply irresistible.

In his case, he fuses mbira with guitars, saxophones, and trumpets, which has made his act distinct. Mawungira Enharira leader, Tichaona "Nyamasvisva" MaAfrika added a powerful mbira vibe to the event.

He performed earlier since he had another commitment at a traditional ceremony in Mashonaland East.

He appealed for ancestral spirits to heal Zimbabwe with the song "Chitovapasi" while fans could not resist more songs from him.

"It was an honour to be invited here since we were celebrating the Mbira Month in style. I know that similar events to make the day are going ahead, but this event was a bit special to us.

"As an elder in this game, I am praying that the festival becomes an annual event.

Not to be outdone was Andy Muridzo who hardly disappoints at traditional events.

It was encouraging to see fans and fellow musicians begging him for "selfie," moments at the event.

His playlist included "Zvipande", "Mutambo wemanjuzu", and "Nhekwe".

So powerful is Andy Muridzo that Vee Mhofu also begged him for "selfie" moments.

The only shock that fans got from Vee Mhofu was his move to be escorted by three beefy bouncers.

The bouncers denied fans a chance to have photos with the self-proclaimed mbira king.

"He has stopped to be the Vee Mhofu we knew. When did he become that arrogant?

"Who is threatening him?" fumed a fan who was shoved away by bouncers.

On Jah Prayzah, as expected he provided a variety with his playlist which catered to mbira lovers, party people, and the youth.

He performed the "Goto" song which drove the fans into a frenzy mood.

Gushungo, whose act is improving with each day, had a good day in the office.

Chimbodza, one of the event organisers, said: "It was nice celebrating our tradition as a family. We will always cherish fans and artistes for upholding their culture.

"We are happy for everyone who made this event a success. We are glad that we are winning as a team and not as individuals," he said.

The mbira instrument has also been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2020.

This makes the thumb piano (mbira) a sacred instrument whose cultural significance should be preserved at all costs.