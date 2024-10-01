Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions Lobby Demands 17 Fire Tenders' Release

30 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions lobby group, Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS), has raised concern over the confiscation of 17 fire engines by Lithuania saying the seizure is a violation of human rights.

Government is also exploring all legal avenues, including international arbitration, to recover 17 fire tenders that were seized by Lithuania last year, while being shipped from neighbouring Belarus, which is under European Union sanctions, to Zimbabwe.

The fire engines were seized in March 2023 at the Malku Bay seaport of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

BAAS co-founder Mr Calvin Chitsunge requested for the unconditional urgent release of the same as they were purchased by Zimbabwe.

"It is with heavy heart that we learnt of your confiscation of 17 community fire tenders destined for Zimbabwe at Malku Bay seaport. Your intention to donate the very consignment to Ukraine is also known and the best interest known to you. As we come before you, we hereby request the unconditional urgent release of the same as they were purchased by our Government. I mean by the people of Zimbabwe using our funds and to serve us," said Mr Chitsunga.

"To impound such machinery destined to serve the vulnerable members of society is totally unacceptable and daylight robbery to the Zimbabwean citizens.

"Impounding such equipment which is destined to the exact people who purchased and be a good boy to those not even privy to the value, is totally unacceptable," he said

The fire tenders were specifically meant for firefighting and emergency responses especially in rural areas. Confiscation, he said, undermined authorities from safeguarding life, properties and communities.

In February 2024, a delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza, travelled to Lithuania to negotiate the release of the fire tenders, but the efforts were in vain.

Recent reports suggesting that Lithuania now planned to donate the equipment to Ukraine had spurred the Government into action.

Lithuania's attorney-general Ms Grunskiene was quoted by Ukrainian media recently stating that the trucks could be handed over to Ukraine, but Zimbabwe planned to use all available methods to recover the fire tenders, including going to court.

Meanwhile, more than 50 fires have been recorded so far, killing people, burning over 44 000 hectares of vegetation, houses and granaries that had the little grain salvaged from the last summer cropping season.

The fire season started on July 1 and runs until November 30.

