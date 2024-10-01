Zimbabwe: Zim Shine At Homeless Wc

Team Zimbabwe at the Homeless World Cup football tournament dramatically beat Denmark via a penalty shoot-out to run-out winners in the final of the D'Live Cup (Tier 4) in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Linnet Moyo was the hero, producing a fantastic save down to her right-hand side to deny a Denmark player from the spot and give the African side the victory, cueing joyous scenes.

The match itself was every bit a Homeless World Cup classic, with Zimbabwe finding the net with the very last kick of the match to draw level (6-6) and take the game to penalties.

Denmark edged out Zimbabwe in an entertaining first half that saw both goalkeepers produce several impressive saves to deny their opponents and limit the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of Denmark.

The second half saw some great displays of attacking football as both teams peppered each opposition goal with shots on target, with Denmark moving into a 6-4 lead thanks in part to the actions of their goalkeeper, who denied Zimbabwe on several occasions.

With a Denmark victory looking likely, Zimbabwe found the net twice in a matter of moments off the back of some great defensive work to take the game to penalties and earn the victory.

After the victory, Zimbabwe goalkeeper Moyo said: "This feels amazing! We've been so patiently waiting for this precious moment and I would need a thousand words to express how thrilled I am. I'm so glad to be part of this winning team.

"It was a tough match then when they went into the lead, we had to fight so hard to come back. When we equalised in the last seconds it was an amazing moment."

On the penalties, she added: "The only thing I tell myself is to look straight at the ball, don't look at any faces because they will distract me - just focus on the ball and where it's going to go."

To reach Saturday's final, Team Zimbabwe beat the hosts South Korea in a dramatic last-second win! In an absolute thriller, Zimbabwe edged hosts South Korea 5-6 in the semi-finals of the 4th Tier Trophy at the 2024 Homeless World Cup.

The match went down to the wire, with Zimbabwe scoring the winning goal in the very last second.

"I'm speechless! The team's never-say-die attitude is inspiring," said team manager Joe Kay. "We believed in ourselves, even when it seemed impossible. We're going to the final!" added Moyo.

Young Achievement Sports for Development Project director Petros Chatiza said the team had shown great character.

"This victory is a testament to the team's character. We're proud to represent Zimbabwe.

"Huge thanks to our sponsors, BetterBrands and Elmala Sports!" -- Agencies/Sports Reporter