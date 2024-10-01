Zimbabwe: Young Women Take Up Goat-Rearing Initiative

Young women in Mashonaland Central Province have begun goat rearing projects as the Second Republic continues to roll out opportunities to economically empower citizens in line with Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society.

Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED), led by Chikomba West legislator and ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, are spearheading the project.

It is aimed at ensuring financial independence as well as accelerating participation of young women in national economic affairs in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

Speaking at the launch of the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme at Zanadu Farm in Mazowe West last week, guest of honour, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central Christopher Magomo commended the resilience displayed by YW4ED in empowering young women across the country.

He expressed the province's readiness to support all projects meant to contribute towards the empowerment of women.

"This project is the President's vision which is being spearheaded by you (YW4ED) led by your visionary founder Cde Mavetera," he said.

"It is also the desire of our President for everyone to have a profitable project which is what you are contributing towards, through these projects. As a province, we are pleased by your efforts to uplift the livelihoods of our women and we are ready to support you in every endeavour.

"You raised the land issue, but let me assure you that we will consider it; your leadership must make its application with my office so that when we start making allocations, YW4ED will surely not be left behind. So far, we have Youth Business Units, Village Business Units, School Business Units and now as a province we will introduce the YW4ED Business Unit too and we will support you."

The province received 170 goats from YW4ED, while Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman and Mazowe West legislator Cde Kazembe Kazembe contributed an additional 90 goats in a show of commitment towards efforts by YW4ED in championing the sustainable development of women in Mashonaland Central.

YW4ED has rolled out several projects in different provinces, including fish farming.

In her address, Cde Mavetera highlighted the economic benefits that accrue from the goat rearing business.

"This is a pure business with both local and export markets. However, I urge you, the provincial leaders, to make sure that this project remains transparent so that each and every one benefits," she said.

"Do not be selfish and greedy so as to profit yourselves as the leadership. Our President's desire is that every household must at least have goats, every household must be empowered by the projects he is unveiling.

"Therefore, let there be fairness and transparency in the pass-on scheme. We also applaud chairman Kazembe and his vice Cde Magomo for taking the duty to secure land through the President, where all of you will be able to conduct your training and projects."

Cde Kazembe called on the YW4ED's provincial leadership to prioritise unity of purpose for smooth implementation of projects.

"It is not our role to interfere with the governance of your affiliate, we are simply there to support you.

"Nevertheless, I urge the province to unite so that they do not miss on opportunities that are benefiting other provinces," said Cde Kazembe.