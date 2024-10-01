Zimbabwe: Justice Nare Dies

Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and former judge, Justice Selo Nare has died.

He was 81.

Family spokesperson Mr Leslie Ncube said Justice Nare passed away on Saturday night at a Johannesburg hospital where he had been receiving specialist medical care following a long illness.

Born in 1943 in Kafusi, Gwanda, Justice Nare had an illustrious career that spanned in both the education sector and law.

"Nare attended Kafusi Primary School and received a bursary to study at Dadaya Mission. He began his career in education, working as a primary school teacher and taught in Zvishavane and Gwanda between 1963 and 1970.

He later served as a headmaster from 1971 to 1973 before eventually pursuing a legal career," said Mr Ncube.

Justice Nare joined the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), where he rose through the ranks from a court interpreter to judge.

"He was fluent in six languages - Sotho, IsiNdebele, Shona, Venda, Nyanja, and English, and was also knowledgeable in Kalanga and Shangani, which aided his work as a court interpreter.

"He trained at the Judicial College before being appointed a magistrate in the early 1980s. He studied for his LLB with UNISA," said Mr Ncube.

The retired judge's legal career saw him serve in various capacities, including as a magistrate in Bulawayo, Hwange and Chiredzi. He later served as the provincial magistrate for Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North provinces.

"He was promoted to regional magistrate in Harare in 1993 and later served as senior regional magistrate in Mutare before taking on the role of President of the Administrative Court in Bulawayo in 2003."

In 2006, he was appointed President of the Labour Court in Bulawayo, a position he held until his retirement in 2013.

In 2018, he was appointed chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) by President Mnangagwa. He is survived by wife, Mrs Leticia Gladys Nare, three children and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.