Zimbabwe: Zim Makes Strides in Ending Child Marriages

Zimbabwe is making frantic efforts to end child marriages and teenage pregnancies, which are responsible for high mortality rates in the country, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Health Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini at the World Contraception Day commemorations in Gweru last Friday, Dr Mombeshora said teenage pregnancies at a national level are as high as 22 percent while teenage pregnancies in the Midlands Province alone are at 24 percent.

"This is unacceptable and as a country, we are taking measures, including crafting laws that punish those responsible and are indulging in sexual activities with under age (girls)," he said.

While contraceptives are one of the best ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, Dr Mombeshora said it was advisable for young girls to try and abstain as the first precautionary measure.

"It should be noted that most young girls and women are faced with unprecedented challenges, among them high levels of unintended pregnancies, which may result in unsafe abortions, school dropouts and child marriages," he said.

Traditional leaders were challenged to take responsibility and instil cultural values that forbid child marriages and teenage pregnancies in the villages.

However, Dr Mombeshora said more women are now using contraceptives from 59 percent last year to 67 percent this year.

The increase in contraceptive use has reduced the number of unwanted pregnancies and crucially, has also resulted in low mortality rates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Zimbabwe Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maternal mortality rate also declined from 462 per 100 000 births in 2019 to 362 per 100 000 births in 2022.

Dr Mombeshora said Zimbabwe has invested a lot in healthcare, churning out nurses, doctors, laboratory scientists, radiographers but faces challenges with brain drain.

"Brain drain is not just a Zimbabwe challenge, but one that affects most developing countries.

"As a country, we are making frantic efforts to ensure we retain the staff and train new cadres to plug the gaps," he said.

Meanwhile, Population Services Zimbabwe country director, Mrs Pester Siraha said men should actively embrace contraception.

"The responsibility of embracing contraception does not rest on women alone. It is equally imperative for men to actively participate in contraception and family planning decision making and fertility preferences.

"As a people, we must acknowledge that the success of any relationship, family and partnership, is anchored on a shared responsibility," she said.

World Contraception Day, a global campaign with a vision to ensure every pregnancy is wanted, is celebrated globally on September 26 annually.

This year's event ran under the theme, "Contraception - It's your life, It's your responsibility".