Zimbabwe: 'Traditional Leaders Key to Vision 2030 Success'

The Zimbabwe National Army will continue to work closely with traditional leaders to encourage socio-economic development, which dovetails with Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle class society, ZNA Chief of Staff General Staff, Major General Kasirai Tazira, said last week.

Speaking at Chief Chitanga's homestead in Mwenezi last Friday during the Traditional Leaders Day organised by 4 Infantry Brigade, where over 52 traditional chiefs and their spouses from across Masvingo Province were in attendance, Maj Gen Tazira hailed chiefs for their role as custodians of the country's traditions and culture.

They play a huge role in national development by virtue of being community leaders in rural areas, where the majority of Zimbabweans live.

The army remained ready to help rural communities to develop key infrastructure and facilities such as schools, clinics and dip tanks, for the success of the rural development drive.

"The ZNA has a long history of closely working with traditional leaders dating back to the days of the liberation struggle and today traditional leaders remain key players in promoting development in their areas of jurisdiction," said Maj Gen Tazira.

"We will continue to closely work with traditional leaders to bring development in our communities and as ZNA, we have been carrying out many projects around the country that help communities. Here in Masvingo we are currently involved in building a clinic in Mwenezi.

"Traditional leaders are always free to approach us if they need assistance in building facilities such as schools, clinics and even dip tanks; we stand ready to work with traditional leaders to ensure there is development in rural areas so that the country speedily achieves our President's vision of making Zimbabwe an upper-middle income society by 2030."

Maj Gen Tazira paid tribute to traditional leaders for superintending communities where the army draws its personnel, adding that the ZNA would never tolerate rogue soldiers who blemish the good reputation of the armed forces.

The ZNA would always strive to ensure the country enjoyed conditions necessary to achieve prosperity.

As part of working with communities, the army helped them in times of disaster, including refurbishing any damaged infrastructure, as was done when Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland and parts of Masvingo provinces in March 2019.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira paid tribute to the ZNA for being a partner of the Government in ensuring socio-economic development.

He thanked the ZNA for rendering assistance to communities not only in times of emergencies, but also through building schools, clinics and dip tanks.

"Our army has been very handy over the years, assisting communities to rebuild their lives in times of disasters like when some parts of the country were affected by Cyclone Idai and when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"ZNA is involved in various construction projects around Masvingo Province that seek to bring essential services closer to the people and all these projects are in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of turning Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income society by 2030," said Minister Chadzamira.

He also thanked traditional leaders across the province for being key in influencing socio-economic development in communities where they live.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traditional leaders were crucial agents in ensuring peace and harmony in communities where they presided over traditional courts to solve disputes.

Minister Chadzamira assured traditional leaders that Government would intensify distribution of food support to all drought-stricken areas to ensure no one dies of hunger.

But he warned against corruption and partisan distribution of food relief, saying President Mnangagwa wanted every Zimbabwean in need of food to get it, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Commander 4 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Cephas Gurira, said the ZNA highly valued the important role played by traditional leaders in ensuring development in rural areas and ensuring people lived in peace and harmony.

Chief Chitanga, Mr Feleni Mundau, thanked the ZNA for its close and good working relationship with traditional leaders.