Zimbabwe: Gamecocks Stem Winless Streak

Innocent Kurira in Bulawayo

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

THEY might be out of the reckoning for the championship chase but Chicken Inn made sure they emerged with the bragging rights from this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby tie at Luveve yesterday.

The Gamecocks had been on a four-match win-less streak ahead of their clash against Bulawayo Chiefs.

But a deserved win anchored on a strong second-half performance saw them bust that slide.

Yet it took them an hour to find the breakthrough when Malvin Hwata slotted home a Brian Muza cross from the right.

Joseph Tulani then doubled the lead with five minutes of regulation time left with an easy tap-in off another cross from the right.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was thrilled with the victory.

"I thought we deserved it," Antipas said.

"In the second half, we were on top of the situation. In the past two games we have created chances and failed to convert them.

"It's good for us to collect maximum points against the stubborn Bulawayo Chiefs.

"This victory will help us push ourselves up the log table. We are hopeful that we will do well in our remaining games," said Antipas.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda thought his team had a poor second half, which resulted in the defeat.

"We had a good first half but a very poor second half. In the second half, our energy levels dropped, we couldn't play our game, I don't know why but very poor second half," Sibanda said.

"We lost it in the second half.

"I thought one contributing factor was when we had Blessing Munkuli on the left, he was able to contain Charamba but when we changed to have Tari (Emmanuel Tarirai Chikwende) mark Charamba, it got easy and he punished us . . . that was the turning point.

"In the first half when he was against Mateback (Munkuli) he wasn't a threat but in the second half it was now very easy for him (Charamba) and that was the decisive factor," said Sibanda.

Chiefs had the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute through Benjamin Addotey who unleashed a brilliant volley from inside the box, which, however, went wide off target.

Moments later, Charamba pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box.

The speedy winger tried to square the ball to Muza but his pass was poor and Amakhosi gained possession.

Just after the half-hour mark, Chicken Inn continued with their quest for the opener but Miguel Feldman's shot from inside the box was easily dealt with by Prince Phiri in goal for Chiefs.

Amakhosi would then break on a counter-attack with Spencer Sikhosana making a brilliant solo run into the box.

His shot was, however, saved by Donovan Bernard. At the stroke of half-time, a loose ball fell onto Courage Mabhena's path outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

Just after taking the lead, Chicken Inn had Charamba off on a brilliant run.

However, with Hwata on the other side unmarked, Charamba decided to go for goal but shot off target.

In the 75th minute, Kudzai Dzingwe came close to doubling the Gamecocks' lead but his shot from inside the box was deflected for a corner.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard, Michael Charamba, Itai Mabunu, Miguel Feldman (George Majika, 65mins), Kudzai Dzingwe, Irvine Mukombwe (Danny Phiri, 65mins), Genious Mutungamiri (Malvin Hwata, 46mins), Joseph Tulani, Brian Muza (Craig Ndlovu, 89mins), Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Chiefs: Prince Phiri, Spencer Sikhosana (Reason Sibanda, 46mins), Courage Mabhena (Leroy Ndlovu, 80mins), Blessing Munkuli (Ciphas Musikavanhu, 46mins), Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda (Wessly Svinurayi, 68mins), Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Godfrey Muchenje (Nkosilathi Ncube, 68mins), Robert Kwaramba.