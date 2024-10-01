Zimbabwe: Govt Expands Midlo Irrigation Scheme

Sukulwenkosi Dube — Midlo Irrigation Scheme in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, has been rehabilitated and expanded by Government in collaboration with its partners, in a move expected to boost production and increase incomes.

Midlo Irrigation Scheme, has been expanded from 8ha to 20ha.

It was rehabilitated under the programme of building climate resilience of vulnerable agricultural livelihoods in Southern Africa, implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in partnership with the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

A solar power plant has been installed at the irrigation scheme to power the pumping of water from Midlo Dam. Additionally, a centre pivot has been installed to irrigate 15ha, while a drag horse will irrigate 5ha.

The rehabilitation and expansion of Midlo Irrigation Scheme brought much relief to farmers who previously watered crops using hose pipes. Farmers would connect several hose pipes to taps at the scheme to water their crops, taking turns and spending the entire day at the irrigation scheme. This labour-intensive exercise sometimes forced their children to miss school to assist with watering the crops. This method also limited their production, confining them mainly to horticulture crops due to limited space.

The irrigation scheme members, who used to produce individually, will now operate as a block. Ms Hleziphi Moyo, a farmer at the scheme established in 2019, said the farmers are looking forward to improved yields that will help them support their families. They would now be able to grow a wide variety of crops, including wheat, to address nutritional challenges. Ms Moyo said they would focus on growing cash crops to boost their business. The farmers have also been trained in climate-smart agriculture and running the operation as a business venture.

"We are glad that in addition to the expansion of our irrigation scheme, our watering system has also been improved. We now have a centre pivot and drag horse which will make our work easier. This is a climate-smart method of watering crops. We used to have a torrid time watering our crops as we used hose pipes that were connected to taps.

"We used to arrive as early as 6am and spent the whole day watering the crops up to 5pm. The ground isn't level, which made it difficult for water to reach some parts of the irrigation scheme because of the gradient. We used to join several hose pipes together to cover the furthest part of the scheme. We would take turns to water the crops," she said.

Ms Moyo said that their crops were not receiving enough water due to the watering method.

Midlo Irrigation Scheme chairperson Mr Bishop Masibi Moyo said the farmers now had the task of putting their upgraded scheme to good use by working hard to ensure maximum production.

"Our irrigation was originally 8ha, which constrained our operations. Our supply dam always had the capacity to irrigate more land, but we didn't have the means to expand the scheme. We are relieved the Green Climate Fund has come in and expanded our irrigation scheme. This means that our production will increase, and we will be able to feed our families and sell more than we have been selling. This will increase our income," he said.

Ward 14 Agritex extension officer Ms Nokuthula Christabel Dube said the farmers had been equipped with knowledge and skills to prepare them for improved production and would resume production this summer season, having paused to make way for rehabilitation works.

"This irrigation scheme will go a long way in addressing food and nutrition security in this community. The farmers will now be cushioned against the effects of climate change as the rehabilitation process has brought in climate-smart technology such as solar energy, centre pivot, and drag horse, among others. We will be planting maize this summer season, and in the future, we will have traditional grains and wheat among other crops," she said.

Government, working with partners, is rehabilitating irrigation schemes that have been lying idle in Matabeleland South to improve food and nutrition security and ensure the attainment of Vision 2030. Farmers have been capacitated with inputs through various programmes to ensure they can produce.

They have also received training on how to run their schemes as businesses and have been equipped with mechanisms for improved production.

Government is targeting to rehabilitate and develop 350 000 hectares of irrigated land by 2025 across the country to safeguard the nation against the negative effects of climate change and ensure food security. Various agricultural schemes have been rolled out to transform subsistence agriculture at the household level into commercial agriculture.

Under the mantra, "Zimbabwe is open for business", President Mnangagwa has given investors the green light to partner with local farmers to ensure enhanced production at irrigation schemes.