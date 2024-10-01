Zimbabwe: Summer Cropping Preps in Full Swing

Preparations for the new summer cropping season are in full swing, with farmers told not to pay transport fees for inputs distributed under Presidential schemes.

President Mnangagwa is expected in Buhera on October 16 to launch the Presidential Agricultural Climate Proofing Input Support Programme, Pfumvudza/Intwasa, for the summer cropping season, but distribution of inputs under some schemes is already underway.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told the National Assembly of the official launch of the programme in Buhera saying it would benefit 1,8 million households.

"After the launch on October 16, distribution of the inputs will immediately start," he said.

"No one should be asked to pay for the transportation of the inputs as Government has paid for all the transport costs up to ward level where the distribution takes place."

Local leadership will provide details of beneficiaries in their wards. Mechanisms were already in place to ensure that only genuine seed and fertilisers were distributed to the people.

"We have the Seed Act and the seed certification scheme for quality control, while only registered pesticides that are registered and have gone through tests for efficacy will be distributed," said Dr Masuka.

Distribution of seed varieties would follow the agro-ecological regions, with regions 1, 2 and 3 being prioritised for maize, while regions 4 and 5 would be for traditional grains.

The Government programme had been refined to a varied three-plots of Pfumvudza with those in regions with good rains being used to grow maize, sugar beans, sunflower and fodder for livestock. The package included a herbicides kit for three plots and a fall armyworm control kit.

Dr Anxious Masuka

This season, farmers have high expectations following the prediction of normal to above-normal rains.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said farmers should adequately prepare.

"In terms of Pfumvudza programming, we have already started to distribute fertilisers and seeds to depots, with over 5 000 tonnes of seeds have been moved to depots.

"Those who want to receive Pfumvudza inputs should have prepared three plots. As a Government, we are ready for the summer season," he said.

Prof Jiri said under the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) programming for the fully commercial farmers, CBZ, NMB and AFC Agro Yield were ready to ensure farmers accessed inputs on time.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services acting chief director, Mr Leonard Munamati said in a weekly update that farmers needed to adopt science-based management of the land based on soil pH, soil nutrients status and best management practices of the land to ensure they produce enough and replenish the strategic reserves.

"It is crucial that we employ water conservation technologies, such as Pfumvudza, and adhere to planting during the ideal planting time frame. It is essential for all farmers to welcome the favourable season and take precautions against pests and diseases, particularly concerning crops and livestock, due to the persistent moist conditions," he said.

Speaking after visiting the Grain Marketing Board Gweru depot where he wanted to assess the quantities of farming inputs received for onward distribution to farmers, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube warned Government officials and beneficiaries against selling farming inputs.

"I wish to warn beneficiaries under the Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa Scheme that it is an offence to sell the inputs.

"The practice will not be tolerated as it defeats the intended purpose. Law enforcement agencies will deal with all those found diverting national resources for personal gain," said Minister Ncube.

Superfert fertiliser general manager Mr Sean Durrad said the company was ready to produce enough fertilisers for the Presidential Input Support Scheme and other programmes for the summer cropping season.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority board chairman Mr Ivan Craig recently urged farmers to have their soil tested for pH, adding that soil testing was recommended for farmers